Experimental study promotes cancer remission of all participants

An experimental immunotherapy treatment using the drug dostarlimab appears to be a successful avenue to be explored against cancer. In a small study carried out by scientists at the Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK) Cancer Center in New York, the therapy was able to promote disease remission in all 12 participants, a result never seen before.

All patients had early-stage rectal cancer and were disease-free, without the need for chemotherapy or surgery, after six months of drug treatment.

Credit: Mohammed Haneefa Nizamudeen/istock Experimental therapy achieves remission in all study participants

Although the sample was small, the positive points of the study came as a surprise to the scientists who published the research results in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Not only did the 12 people involved in the experiment get rid of the disease and did not show any traces of cancer anywhere in their bodies, they did not suffer any serious adverse effects.

What is dostarlimab?

The drug is a control inhibitory monoclonal antibody designed to induce immune cells to recognize and attack cancer cells. It was first approved in the United States for use as a cancer treatment in early 2021.

In Brazil, the drug also has Anvisa approval and is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with recurrent or advanced endometrial cancer with repair enzyme deficiency (dMMR) or high microsatellite instability (MSI-H).

Credit: Disclosure/GSK

According to the health agency, the totality of the evidence presented demonstrates that dostarlimab monotherapy provides a clinically significant benefit in patients with this type of cancer.

The drug, which goes by the trade name Jemperli, comes in a bottle and its contents are injected intravenously (into a vein) for 30 minutes by a doctor or nurse at a medical center or infusion center.

It is usually given once every 3 weeks for 4 cycles and then once every 6 weeks as per medical protocol.