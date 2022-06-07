Federal Police carry out operation that investigates health fraud in Bananal | Paraiba Valley and Region

The Federal Police carried out on the morning of this Tuesday (7) an operation that investigates fraud in health management in Bananal (SP). The agents carry out search warrants for the seizure in Bananal and five other cities.

The action is the result of a year and a half investigation that found irregularities in the hiring of a social organization to provide health management services in Bananal, between 2019 and 2020.

According to the PF, the contracting would have been directed and the contracted company still ‘quarterized’ 60% of the services – delivering to other companies things for which it was paid to do.

In the investigation, the police also discovered that the company to which more than half of the health operations were delivered is not registered with official bodies, does not have an employee registered in its name and does not have any connection with the provision of medical services.

The police also found irregularities in the documentation and in the evidence of the execution of the services, in addition to indications of an increase in the volume of processes carried out in the invoices and services contracted, paid and not completed.

Seven search and seizure warrants are carried out in Bananal, Lorena, Piquete, Roseira, Taubaté and Barra Mansa, in Rio de Janeiro. All addresses linked to those involved in the alleged scheme.

Sought by g1, the Bananal City Hall did not want to comment on the operation until the last update of the report.