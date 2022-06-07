find out how your body sabotages you







hormones that make you fat Photo: Shutterstock / SportLife

Hormones that put on weight are true silent villains within a weight loss plan. The individual believes he does everything right. He practices physical activities regularly, alternating weight training with aerobic exercises. He avoids the consumption of processed and excessively caloric foods as much as possible. He prefers high glycemic index carbohydrates and protein-rich foods. However, he can’t evolve his physique and lose those extra chubby ones.

He insists for a while longer and then begins to question himself: what is wrong with me? In these cases, the problem may be related to the production of hormones that make you fat. The most recommended thing is to seek help from professionals specialized in training, diet and endocrinology.

According to the doctor. Bruna Marisa, a weight loss specialist and member of the Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabology (SBEM), hormones are chemical substances that control numerous functions of the human body. Having the hormone production axis shaken can deregulate several body processes and generate serious damage to health as a whole, including favoring the accumulation of fat.

To facilitate the understanding of hormones that make you fat, the doctor has separated a list of the main substances responsible for weight control in the human body. Check out:

1 – Lack of testosterone

Contrary to what some may think, testosterone is not an exclusive hormone for men. It is also produced by women and has important functions.

“Most women use contraceptives, which have female hormones. The use of these hormones totally interferes with testosterone. Medical follow-up is necessary to measure these substances and interpret them, to the point of helping in the ideal control to help the weight loss process “, explains Dr. Bruna Marisa.

2 – Low production of GH

The famous growth hormone is usually produced during sleep. People who cannot rest well at night may have GH deficiencies and this can disrupt the weight loss process.

“GH is a lipolytic hormone and we need it working properly so that we have a better functioning of metabolism and the action of breaking down fat, which facilitates the weight loss process”, says the doctor.

3 – Thyroid problems

The thyroid is a gland responsible for producing the hormones T3 (triiodothyronine) and T4 (thyroxine), which act in all systems of the body, including metabolism. And you know, slow metabolism means predisposition to gain body fat. “Hypothyroidism is when the thyroid produces hormones in a reduced amount. It certainly slows down the body’s metabolism and, when this happens, the person will have a hard time losing weight”, says the expert.

4 – Excessive cortisol

Hormone produced during stressful situations, cortisol works as a defense mechanism of the body, to keep you on alert in moments of danger. However, the tensional load it generates on the body is not always used. Accumulating stressful moments and keeping your cortisol level high can be dangerous for your health. In addition to increasing glucose and favoring body fat gain.

“The secret lies in knowing how to manage conflicts, knowing how to deal with problems instead of brooding over them. The difference is in how you will face and react to natural events, so that it does not negatively interfere with your health – recommends Dr. Bruna Marisa.

The best way to know if any of these hormones sabotages your goals and harms your health is to perform periodic exams and a good medical follow-up. If something abnormal is identified, treatments and hormone replacements can solve the problem.

Source: Saúde em Dia