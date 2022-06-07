Fourth dose of vaccine against Covid-19 is released for people aged 50 and over and health workers – Clube Noticia

Following the recent definitions of the Ministry of Health, Patos de Minas begins to apply the second booster dose against Covid-19 (fourth dose) in the population aged 50 and over and in health workers. These two groups can now look for the USFs from Monday to Friday (working days) to complete the card. The recommendation is valid for those who have already taken the first booster (third dose) for at least four months.

The new guidelines, published in two technical notes (see below), consider the need to reinforce immunization in this age group and in workers who are on the front lines of health services, at greater risk of contamination. Pfizer, Janssen and AstraZeneca vaccines can be used regardless of the previously applied dose.

Technical Note 36/2022 – Second booster dose for population over 50 years old

Technical Note 37/2022 – Second booster dose in health workers – rectified

Research carried out by the University of Oxford, in the United Kingdom, commissioned by the Ministry of Health, showed that the booster with different vaccines is more effective, but it is worth remembering that the municipality uses the immunizer sent by Organs competent bodies, leaving no choice. The aforementioned study also showed that the booster dose can increase the production of antibodies against Covid-19 by up to 100 times.

Increase in cases – Recent Brazilian data extracted from the InfoGripe Fiocruz Bulletin (5/26/2022) indicate a trend towards an increase in the number of coronavirus infections in all regions of the country. The Ministry of Health considers possible seasonality of Covid-19, similar to other respiratory viruses, so it highlights that vaccination of both the primary regimen and booster doses is essential to contain the increase in cases, hospitalizations and deaths as a result of the disease.

Which health workers? – According to the definition of the Ministry of Health, health workers indicated to receive the second booster dose are considered to be individuals who work in the sectors of assistance, health surveillance, regulation and health management, that is, who work in health service establishments. such as: hospitals, clinics, clinics, basic health units, laboratories, pharmacies and drugstores.

Among them are health professionals, community health and endemic agents, health surveillance professionals and support workers (receptionists, security guards, cleaning workers, cooks and assistants, ambulance drivers and managers, as Circular Letter No. 57/2021/SVS/MS, of March 12, 2021.

It also includes those professionals who work in home care (home care programs or services, elderly caregivers, doulas/midwives) and health care workers described in the Circular Letter 156/2021/SVS/MS, of June 11, 2021.

Interns – In addition to these, there are academics in health and students in the technical area of ​​health with effective internships in hospitals, clinics and laboratories or in Primary Care.

As in the previous stages, health workers must present a document proving their performance, for example: updated employment contract; work card; paycheck/payslip; business license (for self-employed). The class council card alone does not guarantee receipt of the dose.