Guarapuava Health recommends the use of masks again

Due to the high number of respiratory infections in Guarapuava, the Municipal Health Department has again recommended the use of masks in places that present a high risk of contamination. According to the Secretary of Communication (Secom) of the City Hall, there has been an increase in the number of cases of covid-19 in the last four weeks.

In addition, the demand for care related to respiratory syndromes in Basic Health Units (UBS) and in Emergency Care Units (UPA) has risen a lot. According to the information, the increase is also caused by the arrival of the low temperatures of the season. Thus, more cases of respiratory diseases and pneumonia are recorded, for example.

To give you an idea, at 3:19 pm this Monday (6), 51 patients were generally waiting for care at the Trianon Emergency Care Unit (UPA). And three doctors were attending. At Upa Batel, 68 people were in line while two doctors were making appointments. At Upa Primavera, at the same time, 40 patients were waiting for the care of two doctors on duty.

Even with vaccine coverage against covid-19 reaching approximately 78% of the population, since the epidemiological week of April 17 to 23, Guarapuava recorded an average of 400 cases of infection per week. In this way, in the statement, Health guides residents to wear masks in places that present a high risk of contamination, such as public transport and schools. As well as in universities and closed environments in general.

In addition, the City still reinforces that the use of the item is mandatory for people with respiratory symptoms. As well as in health care environments, such as UBS’s, hospitals and laboratories.

100% OCCUPIED ICU BEDS

On Saturday (4), Instituto Virmond (Hospital Santa Tereza) in Guarapuava reported that it could no longer receive patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) wing. Situation that remains this Monday (6). According to the official note released, the hospital has reached maximum capacity in the adult, neonatal and pediatric ICU wards.

HOSPITAL SÃO VICENTE

In addition to Santa Tereza Hospital, São Vicente Hospital (HSV) also has 100% of the ICU vacancies filled. In contact with Portal RSN, the advice of HSV reported that since Friday (3), there are no ICU vacancies available at the hospital.

Finally, the Sesa informed that starting this week, he will reactivate 10 more ICU beds at the Regional Hospital of Guarapuava, which will have 20 beds. In addition, it maintains another 20 infirmary beds.

Read other news on the Portal RSN.