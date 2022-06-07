‘Hairdresser saw stain and warned me about cancer’ – 06/06/2022

The appearance of unsightly spots or spots that grow is the main sign of melanoma, an aggressive skin tumor. But what to do when they appear in places on the body that we can’t see well?

When you get a haircut, the conversation in the salon is expected to revolve around light and mundane topics, such as the football match, celebrity gossip or current news. In 2018, though, I nearly jumped out of my chair when my hairdresser told me, “You might have cancer.”

While fiddling with and cutting my hair, he noticed a suspicious stain (similar to the image that opens this article) under some strands, near the right ear. In his assessment, that was a typical sign of melanoma, a tumor that affects the skin and is usually aggressive.

As a well-prepared health reporter used to reading and writing a lot about the subject, I decided to schedule a dermatological consultation that same week. In fact, the warning made sense: that spot on my head could actually be a tumor. There was even an indication to remove it in surgery and send the material for biopsy.

I went through the entire procedure, with anesthesia and hospitalization, and luckily the result of the laboratory analysis revealed that it was a benign alteration, unrelated to something more serious. Even so, the doctors suggested that I do a follow-up every year, to measure the size of other spots and moles that I have all over my body, if they grow, they may need to be removed as well.

Almost four years after this episode, I still think about the ironies of skin cancer. After all, we are talking about a disease marked by an apparent lesion, visible to the naked eye. Even so, it is not uncommon for it to be detected only at an advanced stage, after years of development. To make matters worse, in a small portion of patients, the tumor sprouts in areas that we simply cannot see.

It could be my case, with the appearance of the stain on the scalp. Or that of an individual who lives alone and cannot see in detail the genital region or the entire back, buttocks and back of the thighs.

Late diagnosis of melanoma is worrisome. When this happens, there is a high risk of metastasis, a stage in which the disease has spread to other parts of the body and treatment options have become more scarce.

But when to worry about this type of tumor? And what are the strategies that doctors, patients themselves and other professionals, not necessarily linked to the health area, can put into practice to detect the disease as soon as possible?

Less frequent, more serious

Skin cancer is extremely common. It accounts for about 30% of all tumors that are diagnosed.

Broadly speaking, there are three subtypes of the disease that affect the outer layer of our body: basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma and melanoma.

The first two are the most frequent and represent about 97% of cases of the disease. The good news is that they are usually much simpler and easier to deal with. In this context, it is possible to speak of healing most of the time.

The remaining 3% belong to melanomas. And here the situation gets a little more serious: it is an aggressive tumor that, if not detected in the early stages, complicates and can spread through the body.

“Melanoma originates in melanocytes, a type of cell that produces the pigment that determines the color of the skin”, explains physician Renato Marchiori Bakos, coordinator of the Department of Cutaneous Oncology of the Brazilian Society of Dermatology.

The National Cancer Institute (Inca) estimates that 8,450 Brazilians are diagnosed with melanoma every year, of which 1,923 die from the disease.

The main risk factors for the development of this disease are frequent exposure to the sun without any type of protection, the use of artificial tanning chambers, having light skin or eyes and family history (when a close relative was diagnosed with the same problem in the past).

So close and so far out of sight

Oncologist João Duprat, leader of the Reference Center for Cutaneous Tumors at the ACCamargo Cancer Center, in São Paulo, also sees with some irony the barriers to the early diagnosis of melanoma.

“On the one hand, it is a cancer that is in the skin and can be seen with the naked eye, without the need for complex imaging tests for diagnosis”, he says.

“On the other hand, people cannot visualize well or often take years to think that that sign on the skin could be a tumor”, he adds.

In general terms, specialists understand that there is a lack of information about the signs suggestive of melanoma and when it is necessary to seek professional evaluation.

To this end, they created the “ABCDE rule”, which summarizes the five main attributes of a possible skin tumor:

Asymmetry: shapeless spots or spots, where one side is different from the other;

Edge B: their margins are irregular and blurred;

Color C: there is more than one tone there, which can vary between white, black, gray and brown;

Diameter D: spots and spots more than 5 millimeters in length;

And evolution: changes in size, color, shape or appearance over time.

“In the presence of one or more of these characteristics, it is important to seek a dermatologist”, guides Duprat.

“In addition, spots or wounds on the skin that do not have these characteristics, but do not heal after a month, should be closely analyzed”, he adds.

In the office itself, the doctor uses simple equipment (such as a dermatoscope) to check what is happening and indicate the most appropriate course of action.

A lesion that is difficult to visualize

Bakos explains that melanoma tends to appear more frequently on the face, trunk and limbs.

“Most of the time, they are associated with lifelong sunburn”, points out the dermatologist, who is also a professor at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul.

Over time, radiation from the sun—ultraviolet A (UVA) or B (UVB) rays—can damage the genetic material of skin cells. Corrupted DNA generates cancer cells, which begin to replicate wildly and cause serious damage to health.

In a smaller proportion of patients with melanoma, it is even more complicated to make an early diagnosis: the lesions develop in places that are difficult to see on their own, such as the scalp itself, mentioned at the beginning of the report, in the genital region or on the back. Melanoma can even appear under the nail.

This is where other professionals come into the picture, not necessarily related to health, but who are very helpful in early detection.

“Hairdressers, barbers, podiatrists and manicurists help a lot in this regard. They can be guided to detect injuries and alert clients”, exemplifies Duprat.

In older individuals, who have gray hair, melanoma can also draw attention after the sudden birth of a band of dark hairs on the head.

This happens because the diseased melanocytes, which are at the root of those strands, end up producing more pigment than usual, which even changes the color of that specific stretch of hair.

“Tattoo artists also contribute a lot, because we have cases of people who get tattoos to hide spots or stains they are ashamed of”, adds the doctor.

The Brazilian Melanoma Group even has a project that gives classes and lectures on the detection of suspected cases in vocational schools or events that bring together workers in these areas who deal directly with the skin.

Barkos adds that other medical specialties have a role to play in this context. “In periodic consultations, the gynecologist or urologist may notice a stain in the intimate region, which often goes unnoticed or is covered by hair.”

Duprat, on the other hand, recalls one more difficulty in the early diagnosis of melanoma: the occasions when the disease appears in blacks or Asians, who are not part of the classic risk group for this type of tumor.

“Because this cancer is less common in these groups, many do not even think about the possibility that the black or Asian patient has melanoma”, he laments.

“In them, it is more common for the lesion to appear on the soles of the feet or on the palms of the hands”, he describes.

Therefore, the recommendation remains the same, regardless of individual characteristics: spots, spots or wounds that have any of those characteristics of ABCDE or do not heal after 30 days should be evaluated by a health professional.

good news therapies

If the biopsy confirms that the mole or spot is indeed a tumor, the doctor may prescribe a series of therapeutic approaches.

In initial cases, in which the lesion is not yet very deep, the most usual way is surgery. In most of these cases, it is enough to remove the affected piece of skin with the scalpel.

Early detection of this tumor is important precisely for this reason: in the early stages of the disease, surgical removal usually solves the problem once and for all, without the need for other complementary treatments.

“Now, if the lesion is already a little more extensive, we need to evaluate the lymph nodes to see if metastasis has already occurred”, says Duprat.

As explained above, metastasis is the process where cancer spreads to other parts of the body.

But even in these more advanced cases, the treatment of melanoma has undergone a real revolution in the last decade with the arrival of immunotherapics. It is a new class of drugs that stimulates the patient’s own immune system to attack and eliminate cancer cells.

“In the past, you either made an early diagnosis of melanoma or the house fell apart and there wasn’t much else to be done. Chemotherapy was extremely ineffective to treat this metastatic cancer,” recalls Duprat.

“Today, with immunotherapy, you can extend the patient’s life expectancy with very few side effects. The only barrier to this treatment is the price, which remains very high”, compares the oncologist.

If the resources against this type of cancer have evolved considerably in recent years, the recommendations to prevent the disease remain the same.

“Sunburn is one of the main factors that lead to the development of skin cancer in the future. Therefore, when you are outdoors, the ideal is to wear a shirt, sunglasses and a hat to cover the most sensitive areas”, Bakos lists.

“In the parts of the skin that are unprotected, it is important to apply sunscreen and reapply from time to time”, concludes the dermatologist.

For those with fair skin, who have many moles or have a family history of melanoma, periodic consultations with a dermatologist are also indicated.

Asking your hairdresser, barber, podiatrist, tattoo artist or any other professional who deals with aesthetics to warn you about spots and blemishes in “hidden” areas is also an excellent idea, as, by the way, I myself learned and felt on the skin not long ago.