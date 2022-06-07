Health of Corumbá warns parents or guardians of increased cases of chickenpox

Bartosz Budrewicz Chickenpox is easily spread to other people

Chickenpox (varicella) is an infectious disease, highly contagious, but usually benign, caused by the Varicella-Zoster virus, which manifests itself most frequently in children and with an incidence in late winter and early spring.

The disease can be prevented with the vaccine called “Viccella”, applied to children from 15 months and with a booster at 4-6 years. Chickenpox is easily spread to other people. Contagion occurs through contact with the blister liquid or by coughing, sneezing, saliva or objects contaminated by the virus, that is, direct contact or respiratory secretions.

The incubation period for the Varicella virus, which causes chickenpox, is 4 to 16 days. Transmission occurs between 1 to 2 days before the appearance of the skin lesions and up to 6 days later, when all the lesions are in the crust stage. The child should be removed from daycare or school for 7 days, from the beginning of the appearance of red spots on the body.

The symptoms of chickenpox usually start between 10 and 21 days after the disease is infected. The main signs and symptoms of the disease are: red spots and blisters on the body; malaise; tiredness; headache; loss of appetite and low-grade fever.

The blisters initially appear on the face, trunk, or scalp, spread and turn into small vesicles filled with a clear fluid. In a few days the liquid darkens and the blisters begin to dry and heal. This process causes a lot of itching, which can infect the lesions due to bacteria from the nails or objects used to scratch.

At the first symptoms, it is necessary to seek a health service so that a professional can guide the treatment and assess the severity of the disease. To avoid contagion, it is necessary to restrict the child or adult with chickenpox from public places until all the skin lesions are healed, which happens, on average, in a period of two weeks. Hands, clothing and bedding, in addition to other objects that may be contaminated, must undergo rigorous hygiene.

Check out this week’s immunization points:

Ladeira Health Center

From 7:30 am to 5 pm

Basic Health Units

Morning: 7:30 am to 10:30 am

Afternoon: 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm

Rosimeire Ajala (Beira Rio); Luiz Fragelli; Boniface Tiaen; Old Folk; Lucia Maria; Breno de Medeiros; Humberto Pereira and Walter Victoria.