Those who have health insurance see, every year, the same erode their salary. In addition to annual increases, another factor that increases the price is age. That is, when the consumer has a birthday, and changes age, the monthly fee is also more expensive. There are even clients who already see their salary eroded by half, or completely, due to the high cost of the health plan. Below, check out some examples.

Health plan costs skyrocket and get higher than the client’s salary

Among the examples, it is possible to mention what happened to a saleswoman in Rio de Janeiro. When she turned 59, she saw her health plan become 74.47% more expensive. And so, the monthly fee went from R$ 715.23 in February to R$ 1,247.91 in March. Thus, the high of the plan already consumes half of her salary, who earns 2 minimum wages per month.

In another case, retired Rosana Rizzutti experienced something similar last year. In December, she turned 59, and her health plan went from R$1,300 to R$2,117.39 – up 62.87%. And so, when contacting Qualicorp, she was offered a plan that would cost just under R$1,400. She accepted, but the next ticket came even more expensive: R$2,247.08. And so, she canceled the plan and went in search of a new one.

“I tried to migrate to other individual plans, but I couldn’t. I ended up going into a business plan with my nephew, who is a kid, to get me a cheaper plan. Today I pay R$ 1,679 for both of us”says Rizzutti.

Although she is retired, Rizzutti consults for companies in the HR area, a sector in which she worked as an executive for years of her career. And it is thanks to that, that she is able to pay for a health plan.

Finally, Ruzzutti vents: “This situation made me feel excluded, the company made no point of holding me in the plan. That’s because I still work. Imagine if I had to depend only on retirement.”

