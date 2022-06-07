Health plans gain 204 thousand users in April; BofA warns about Hapvida

The number of health plan beneficiaries grew by 204,060 in April compared to March, according to data released by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS). In the annual comparison, 1,520,778 beneficiaries were added (an increase of 3.18%).

In the exclusively dental plans, there was an increase of 217,754 users from March to April and 2,368,884 beneficiaries in the comparison of April this year with the same month of 2021, an increase of 8.75% in the period.

A Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BofA) report highlighted the “strong growth” in health plans (204,000), as the average expansion is 130,000 beneficiaries per month in recent years, and said that “the main winners” of the dental plans were Odontoprev (ODPV3) and NotreDame Intermédica (whose ticker is now HAPV3, no longer GNDI3, due to the merger with Hapvida).

winning companies

BofA also highlights that NotreDame and Bradesco Saúde, from Bradesco (BBDC4) led the growth in the health plan segment (gain of 45 thousand and 43 thousand beneficiaries, respectively). Unimed Seguros gained 20 thousand, while Unimed Belo Horizonte lost 17 thousand customers and Hapvida 10 thousand.

The document says that all regions gained beneficiaries, with the exception of the North (with a small reduction of 2 thousand). The largest net additions (balance between new customers and terminations) were in the Southeast (141 thousand), followed by the South (44 thousand), Northeast (12 thousand) and Midwest (8 thousand). “The increase in the beneficiary base continues to show superior improvement in companies with a greater presence in the Southeast, while other regions, especially the North and Northeast, are lagging”.

Regarding the growth of dental plans, the report highlights an increase of 223 thousand in the number of beneficiaries (217 thousand of which are exclusive and 6 thousand included in health plans) and the biggest “winners”: Odontoprev (+43 thousand), Notredame (+ 32 thousand), SulAmerica (+14 thousand) and Amil (+10 thousand), while Hapvida remained stable.

HAPV and GNDI fusion

Despite the emphasis on NotreDame in both health and dental plans, the report says that the company and Hapvida added 35,000 lives in health plans and that the result was in line with the bank’s expectations, “but still timid due to to the synergies promised by the HAPV+GNDI merger — which puts pressure on its growth potential”. “We maintain our cautious view of HAPV.”

BofA also points out that Notredame and Hapvida “continue to struggle to gain market share (17% of total net additions vs. 18% market share)” and that the loss of 11,000 beneficiaries by Hapvida “raises a yellow flag, mainly because it shows the challenges that the company faces to grow outside the North and Northeast”.

SP, MG and RJ lead in beneficiaries

According to ANS data, Brazil had 49,395,520 beneficiaries of health care plans in April and 29,433,793 users of exclusively dental plans. In comparison with April 2021, health care plans gained beneficiaries in 25 of the 27 units of the federation and dental plans in 26.

São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro are the states that have the highest absolute number of beneficiaries of both health (17,915,769, 5,428,215 and 5,402,808, respectively) and dental (10,641,072, 2,656,160) plans. and 3,497,601).

(With Agency Brazil)

