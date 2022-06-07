Health plans: understand how the STJ decision can change the service

After having to bear the biggest readjustment in history, the consumer of health plans may suffer a new blow this week. O Superior Court of Justice (STJ) will resume, this Wednesday (7), the judgment on the service of operators, which today serve about 50 million users.

The discussion revolves around two divergent paths: whether companies should only provide procedures and medicines that are on the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) list, or whether this same ANS list deals with a minimum list of services to be paid for by contracts.

The decision is a matter of concern, especially for patients with serious diseases, such as cancer, who can now go to court to guarantee comprehensive treatment, whether or not they are on the ANS list.

The judgment is tied at 1 to 1. Only two ministers have voted so far: Luis Felipe Salomão defended that the ANS list is exhaustive. In other words, operators should only offer the customer the procedures, tests and medicines provided for in the agency’s list.

On the other hand, Minister Nancy Andrighi disagrees with her colleague. For her, companies have abusive behavior when they refuse assistance outside the role of the regulatory body.

The report of O TEMPO heard two experts on the subject who also differ on the trial.

On the one hand, the lawyer for the health program of the Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection (Idec), Marina Paulelli, believes that operators have an obligation to provide services beyond the role defined by the ANS.

“It is a minimum parameter that operators have to guarantee for treatments, exams and medicines. This means that when the consumer hires a health plan, he will have the security that, in case of need, all those technologies foreseen or not in the list of ANS. It has always been like this and there has never been a collapse of the operators”, says the expert.

The president of the National Association of Benefit Administrators (Anab), Alessandro Acayaba de Toledo, disagrees with the lawyer. He argues his position with points related to the financial health of health operators.

He cites, for example, the case of patients who do not accept generic drugs, which are usually cheaper, which would encumber companies.

“When this happens, there is a mismatch in the claims ratio of the contract, the relationship between income and expenses. Consequently, this will generate an increase in the adjustment (individual plans), which is already large and unsatisfactory. If there is an escalation (in prices) , you will have fewer and fewer people using private plans”, he says.

On the other hand, lawyer Marina Paulelli recalls that since the creation of Law 9,656/98, which regulates health plans, also considering later editions, Justice has always understood that the role of ANS is a minimum, not maximum, service.

“It is very important that the Judiciary maintains its historical understanding, because it gives security to the consumer. There is no risk of collapse in the sector. According to data from the ANS itself, the last decade was one of growth for the supplementary health sector, both in terms of expenses and revenues. But, with a widening in the difference between them. There was more revenue than spending,” he says.

Families prioritize plans

A survey released by the National Association of Benefit Administrators (Anab) shows that only home ownership has more priority in family budgets than health insurance. After the pandemic, respondents put this type of service ahead of education.

In numbers, 83% of SUS users understand that this type of contracting is necessary, the same percentage of operators’ customers who have “great fear” of running out of contracts.

The average spending on health for those who have a plan is R$ 581.70 per month, according to the survey. Among those who do not have such contracts, 76% said they do not use the service for financial reasons, especially in a time of economic crisis with double-digit inflation in the last 12 months.

Despite this, the president of Anab, Alessandro Acayaba de Toledo, foresees an improvement in the sector. He recalled that the unemployment rate has fallen in recent months. Currently, the index is at 10.5% in the quarter between February and April.

“With more people employed, many get collective health plans. Those who are informal or self-employed also get resources to hire the product,” she says. The priority given to the service by families is notorious: 47% guarantee that they had to give up other expenses to fit the bill into the monthly budget.