How long should people wear masks?

posted on 06/06/2022 15:45



The arrival of winter has influenced the increase in COVID-19 cases in Minas Gerais and, therefore, PBH recommended the return of the use of masks in closed places – (credit: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press)

The arrival of winter has influenced the increase in cases of COVID-19 in Minas Gerais. Last Friday (3/6), the state registered 6,886 new ones in 24 hours. It was the fifth day in a row that the state recorded more than 5,000 cases of the disease. Even so, the number of deaths is low.

At the beginning of last month, the Government of Minas released the use of masks in closed places, but, in recent days, due to the high incidence of the new coronavirus, the Prefecture of Belo Horizonte (PBH) guided the return of the measure.

In addition, vaccination coverage of booster doses is still below expectations. According to the State Department of Health (SES-MG), only 59.05% of the target audience, under 60 years old, took the booster dose or third dose. The first dose was administered to 89.27% ​​of the Minas Gerais population, while the second was taken by 83.16%.

In the case of the elderly population, over 60 years old, only 29.95% received the second booster dose or fourth dose. Children, in turn, only 35.06% took the first immunizing dose against COVID-19.

Wearing masks in winter prevents COVID infection



According to the infectious disease specialist, Estevão Urbano, winter is favorable for the use of masks, especially in crowded and poorly ventilated places. “People gather in closed and poorly ventilated places, which increases the concentration of virus in the air. So, the mask minimizes the number of infected”, he said.

Estevão points out that the number of vaccinated partially influences the decisions to return to the use of masks. “Even if most people prevent themselves with COVID-19 and flu immunizations, for example, it is still good practice to use a mask, as vaccine protection is not 100% and other viruses can also be avoided” , said.

According to the epidemiologist, infectious disease specialist and professor at UFMG, Geraldo Cunha Cury, the measure is important, given the low adherence of booster doses of the vaccine against the disease by the target audience.

“As we have more than 50 million people in Brazil who have not taken the booster dose and more than 20 million who have not received the second booster dose, in addition to the 20 million who have not taken any dose of the vaccine, we are experiencing a very favorable for the virus. Therefore, we are observing the increase in cases and hospitalizations. All this leads us to indicate that the use of mask in closed places is a mechanism that reduces the incidence of the virus, being a sensible measure to combat it ” , he explained.

For infectologist Estevão, one of the solutions to avoid the increase in infections is to apply more severe measures and return to mandatory use, in addition to having to live with virus prevention measures for a long time.

“When one person does not wear a mask and the other does, although he/she protects himself/herself, he/she does not have as great protection compared to two people using it. So, it is important that the measure extends to everyone, being mandatory, because when the authorities only recommend, they make room for the population not to use it and the chance of transmission increases. At this moment, with the growth of cases, mandatory is important, but this is mapped, since, when this number drops, it can only be recommended”, says .