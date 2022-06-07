How much does a Nintendo Switch cost in 2022? See models and prices on sale | consoles

The Nintendo Switch was launched in 2017 and officially arrived in Brazil only in 2020, with prices starting at R$3,000. Currently, it is already possible to find it in the Brazilian market with more affordable values: on Amazon, for example, the console costs at least R$ 1,582 in the simplest model. In addition to the standard Nintendo Switch, there is the Switch Lite, which only serves as a handheld and does not connect to the TV, and the OLED, which has better picture quality thanks to more modern resolution technologies and greater storage capacity.

The three models are current and have a good offer on the market. Despite this, they have different prices and proposals, always keeping the portable proposal as a base. In addition, it is worth mentioning that the main series, such as The Legend of Zelda, Super Mario and Donkey Kong can be enjoyed in any of the versions. Check below for more details on the models and prices to buy a Switch in Brazil in 2022.

The original model of the console was launched in Brazil in September 2020 and had its official price announced at R$ 2,999. It can be found in the version with gray or blue and red Joy-Con controllers. Currently, in 2022, it is offered in various promotions with various discounts. On Amazon, it is already possible to find it with values ​​from R$ 2,344, R$ 655 less than the original price.

The traditional version of the Switch comes with a dock to dock with the TV. Also, the Joy-Cons are removable, which is ideal for using it as a desktop console. In terms of performance, it doesn’t lack anything to the other variations, except for the battery, which can last a little less than in the more modern revisions. The difference is not that much, so it can be a good option for those who want a truly hybrid and more economical version of the console.

The Nintendo Switch Lite version landed in Brazil in 2021, despite being released in 2019 in other countries. The model is aimed at those who prefer to have only a laptop, without the option of using it as a desktop console. Therefore, it does not connect with the TV in any way and also does not detach the Joy-Con on its sides. The whole body is fixed and unique, being careful when playing games, as some multiplayers require detachable joy-cons. In the Brazilian market, Lite is available in coral, turquoise and yellow. In terms of hardware, it is the same as the original version, although its battery lasts 1-2 hours longer.

Exclusive portability is also a way to make the console cheaper, which is the most economical of the three versions. Its official price is R$ 1,899, but it is possible to buy for even lower values, since several discounts are also offered. On Amazon, it can be found from R$1,582, 5% off its total value.

The Nintendo Switch OLED hit the market in 2021 and has not yet been officially launched by Nintendo in Brazil. Whoever wants to buy, should opt for outsourced importers, which does not make the purchase unfeasible, but can be an impediment for those looking for service with support and guarantee. The company only sells the traditional edition and the Switch Lite directly here.

In terms of proposal, this model is closer to the original: with it, it is also possible to detach the joy-cons and attach them to the TV. The difference is in the screen with 7-inch OLED technology, which displays images with greater clarity and definition. Another welcome upgrade of the version is the 64GB storage capacity, double that of other versions.

As it is not officially sold in Brazil, the values ​​vary between R$ 2,800 and R$ 3,000. On Amazon, via import, the most affordable value is R$ 2,712. It is worth mentioning that this is the most expensive version not only because it is more recent, but also because of the OLED technology, which is more modern and attractive.

