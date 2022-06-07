If elected, Lula talks about resuming Mais Médicos

in the preview of government plan announced this Monday, the team of Squid states that it intends to recreate the More Doctors — controversial initiative in the health area, whose pillar was the “importation” of Cuban doctors to work in the Unified Health System.

the government of Cuba announced the departure of Mais Médicos at the end of 2018, after the victory of Jair Bolsonaro at the polls and increasing attacks made by the current president on professionals in the Caribbean country.

“We reaffirm our commitment to strengthening the public and universal SUS, improving its management, valuing and training health professionals, resuming policies such as the More Doctors it’s the Popular Pharmacyas well as the reconstruction and promotion of the Economic and Industrial Health Complex”, says an excerpt from the document of Lula’s government plan.

Created in 2013 by the then president Dilma Rousseff (PT), Mais Médicos aimed to address the historical problem of the lack of doctors, in addition to improving primary care in Brazil, especially in remote and underserved regions.

In the Bolsonaro government, as of 2019, the program began to be gradually replaced by the Doctors across Brazil, which requires registration with the Regional Council of Medicine. For foreign doctors, the certificate is obtained through the revalidate.

At the More Doctors, the arrival of Cuban professionals was made via an agreement with the Pan American Health Organization, without the need for an examination. Today, despite the obligation, there are preliminary decisions in the Courts that allow professionals to act even without the Revalida.

Continues after advertising





