If elected, Lula talks about resuming Mais Médicos

Jenni Smith 8 seconds ago Health Comments Off on If elected, Lula talks about resuming Mais Médicos 0 Views

Brasília - DF, 07/08/2013. President Dilma Rousseff during the launching ceremony of the National Pact for Health - More Hospitals and Health Units, more Doctors and more Training
More Doctors Program was created in 2013 by then president Dilma Rousseff (PT); in the photo, the launching ceremony of the National Pact for Health – More Hospitals and Health Units, more Doctors and more Training Roberto Stuckert Filho/PR