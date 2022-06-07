In one month, monkeypox is detected in more than 30 countries, in the biggest outbreak ever seen outside Africa – News

Exactly one month ago, the UK recorded the first imported case of monkey pox (monkeypox) from 2022. It was a traveler who had returned from Nigeria, where the disease is endemic. What until then was normal in some countries – sporadic cases related to travel – took on a proportion never seen before, becoming the biggest outbreak of the disease outside the African continent: more than 30 countries have already been affected.

A week after the first case in England, two people from the same family, unrelated to the first patient, also tested positive for monkeypox in London.

“The current outbreak is the first time that the virus has been transmitted from person to person in England, where travel links to an endemic country have not been identified,” the UKHSA (UK Health Safety Agency) said in a statement.

From then on, patients with classic symptoms of monkeypox (acute fever, swollen lymph nodes and skin lesions) began to appear in hospitals in Portugal (May 17), Spain (May 18) and other European countries.

The disease, however, was not restricted to the European continent. Almost simultaneously, cases were confirmed in the United States, Canada and Australia.

The number of positive diagnoses has increased exponentially, tripling in the last ten days.

This Monday (6), a real-time monitoring carried out by researchers from the Global.health initiative – which includes renowned universities such as Harvard and Oxford – showed 1,011 confirmed cases of monkeypox in 31 countries.

Still, more than half are concentrated in England, Spain and Portugal.

In addition to the countries mentioned above, confirmed cases:

• Germany

• Argentina

• Austria

• Belgium

• Denmark

• United Arab Emirates

• Scotland

• Slovenia

• Finland

• France

• Hungary

• Ireland

• Northern Ireland

• Israel

• Italy

• Latvia

• Malta

• Morocco

• Mexico

• Norway

• Wales

• Netherlands

• Czech republic

• Sweden

• Switzerland





What most intrigues researchers is how a disease considered to have significantly limited transmission between humans (usually restricted to people of the same family) is showing up in people with no apparent connection and in different parts of the world.

“Monkeypox is not a new disease, it has been described for at least 40 years and has been well studied in the African region. We have seen very few cases in Europe in the last five years, just in travelers, but this is the first time that we are seeing cases in several countries at the same time and in people who have not traveled to endemic regions in Africa,” said Rosamund Lewis, smallpox secretary of the WHO (World Health Organization) Health Emergencies Program.

A member of the WHO committee coordinated by Rosamund, Brazilian virologist Clarissa Damaso, from the Carlos Chagas Filho Institute of Biophysics, at UFRJ (Federal University of Rio de Janeiro), suggests that the monkeypox virus may have found environments that facilitated transmission. in certain groups of people.

“This time there was some extreme contact factor, a juncture of someone infected being in the wrong place at the wrong time. It was somewhere with a lot of people, a lot of skin contact. [uma das formas de transmissão da doença]”, says the researcher, who has studied the smallpox virus for 35 years.

Monkeypox is a zoonosis, that is, it primarily affects animals, but the virus manages to jump to humans with a certain frequency and, as is being observed, maintain a certain level of transmission between people.

On Wednesday, WHO emergency director Mike Ryan warned that outbreaks of diseases such as monkeypox and Lassa fever are becoming more persistent and frequent.

“Unfortunately, this ability to amplify this disease and move it within our communities is increasing – so both the onset of the disease and the factors that amplifying the disease have increased.”