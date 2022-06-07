Instagram expands feature that limits sensitive content; see how to use | Technology

With the change, the social network can also control the amount of accounts and sensitive content in search, Reels, accounts that the user can follow, hashtag pages and suggestions in the feed. The update will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.

By Instagram rules, Sensitive content is publication that does not violate rules but also does not meet recommendation guidelines. This includes, for example, content related to smoking, violence or pharmaceutical drugs, the platform says.

The social network has renamed the control options so that each one better represents what changes in the account. You can choose from three levels of content visibility:

Most: for those who agree to see more accounts and sensitive content (only available to users over 18);

for those who agree to see more accounts and sensitive content (only available to users over 18); Pattern: for those who don’t want to see some sensitive accounts and content;

for those who don’t want to see some sensitive accounts and content; Any less: for those who want to see even fewer accounts and sensitive content.

How to control sensitive content on Instagram

Access your profile through the photo in the lower right corner of the screen; Tap the menu “settings” – the three horizontal dashes in the upper right corner; Select “Account“; Tap “Sensitive content control“; Choose one of the three options and click “OK“.

The page provides more details about each option and the feature can be changed at any time.