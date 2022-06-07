iOS 16: What you need to know about the new iPhone operating system | Technology

iPhone owners have good reason to wait for iOS 16 to arrive. In addition to renewing the look of the cell phone’s lock screen, the new operating system will bring productivity tools, well-being and smarter notifications.

The announcement was made last Monday (6), during Apple’s global developer conference (WWDC). In addition to the news for the cell phone, the company presented a new MacBook Air and software updates for iPad, Watch and branded computers (learn more about the event).

The g1 listed some of the main new features of iOS 16 and answers to the questions that remained from Apple’s most recent announcement.

Apple has shown off a number of features and may disclose more about iOS 16 until the official launch of the system. For now, some of the news are:

Lockscreen : iOS 16 promises more options to customize iPhone screen with photos, clock styles and widgets. Apple still promises to make unlocking more fun with color and animation options;

: iOS 16 promises more options to customize iPhone screen with photos, clock styles and widgets. Apple still promises to make unlocking more fun with color and animation options; advanced notifications : The company will allow users to insert widgets with real-time information on the mobile’s locked screen. It will be possible, for example, to follow the arrival of the app driver without having to unlock the iPhone;

: The company will allow users to insert widgets with real-time information on the mobile’s locked screen. It will be possible, for example, to follow the arrival of the app driver without having to unlock the iPhone; focus mode : in iOS 16, Apple will expand the focus mode. Users will be able to create profiles for when they are working or at rest;

: in iOS 16, Apple will expand the focus mode. Users will be able to create profiles for when they are working or at rest; Messages : in the new system, the application will allow editing texts after they have been sent and even canceling messages shared by mistake;

: in the new system, the application will allow editing texts after they have been sent and even canceling messages shared by mistake; new memojis : During the developer conference, Apple promised that iOS 16 will have more memojis and ways to customize these avatars;

: During the developer conference, Apple promised that iOS 16 will have more memojis and ways to customize these avatars; Fitness: In iOS 16, the Fitness app will be available even if you don’t have an Apple Watch. The app will use iPhone sensors to track users’ movement and exercise.

2 of 2 New lock screen is the main novelty of iOS 16 — Photo: Disclosure New lock screen is the main novelty of iOS 16 — Photo: Disclosure

Which devices are compatible with iOS 16?

According to Apple, all iPhones from the model 8 will be compatible with the new operating system, this includes the following models:

Phone 13 (mini, Pro and Pro Max);

iPhone SE (2022)

iPhone 12 (mini, Pro and Pro Max);

iPhone 11 (Pro and Pro Max);

iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone XS (XS Max);

iPhone XR;

iPhone X;

iPhone 8 (Plus).

When will iOS 16 be released?

According to the company, iOS 16 arrives during the spring (fall, in the United States). This means that the system’s “launch window” takes place between September and November.

Historically, Apple presents the final version of its operating system along with the release of the iPhone. Taking into account the latest events of the brand, a possible prediction is that iOS 16 will be present at the arrival of the iPhone 14, which is expected for September.

What resources should not reach Brazil?

Some of the novelties shown by Apple should not arrive in Brazil. Among them are:

improvements in apple pay : only US users will have access to the feature that turns the iPhone into a kind of card machine for payments between Apple Pay accounts. Another financial resource that is only available to Americans is the possibility of making these payments in installments;

: only US users will have access to the feature that turns the iPhone into a kind of card machine for payments between Apple Pay accounts. Another financial resource that is only available to Americans is the possibility of making these payments in installments; Documents in iPhone Wallet : it will not be this time that Brazilians will be able to register official identification documents using their iPhones. For now, the company is working with some US states to get the digital driver’s license recognized by US authorities;

: it will not be this time that Brazilians will be able to register official identification documents using their iPhones. For now, the company is working with some US states to get the digital driver’s license recognized by US authorities; Maps new look: Apple recently revamped its navigation app to include more information about traffic, cycling routes and other new features. Available in ten countries including the US, UK and Canada, the new app was announced for eleven more countries on Monday. Brazil, however, is not on the list.

Can I install iOS 16 before release?

Yes, it is possible try some of the new features by installing the beta version, which will be available to the general public starting next month. Developers registered by Apple can now download this preview of the operating system.