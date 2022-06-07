iPhone 7 is without new versions of iOS, reveals Apple at WWDC | Cell

The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus will not receive new versions of the iOS system. During the WWDC conference this afternoon, Apple detailed the features of the upcoming iOS 16, which should arrive on smartphones by the end of the year. Nonetheless, the two specific models will not receive the update. The move means, in practice, that the Cupertino giant is abandoning the line announced in 2016.

It is an emblematic gesture because until today the iPhone 7 is very successful among apple users. The product is not even manufactured, but it remains an option for people who want an Apple cell phone without having to pay high prices. A 2019 survey placed the model as the most used in South America. Nowadays it is not known how the ranking would be.

The iPhone 7 landed in Brazil in November 2016 for R$3,499 with 32GB of storage. The iPhone 7 Plus appeared in the domestic market for R$ 4,099. They are among the last Apple phones with older design and the presence of Touch ID, the biometrics sensor for fingerprints. Since then, the manufacturer has bet heavily on Face ID, with facial biometrics, present since the iPhone X.

The models will forever stay on iOS 15.5, the latest version of the system for mobile phones. There is an expectation that Apple will still release security packages from time to time, more sporadically, but the new tools developed for new products will not be seen on these smartphones. This does not mean, however, that the cell phone will simply stop working in people’s hands.

The reaction of iPhone 7 owners was not the best on social networks, as expected. Some people already knew that eventually Apple would stop releasing updates. Still, there are users who are concerned about what to do from now. It should be noted that iOS 16 will also not make its way to the iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus and the original 2016 iPhone SE.

Meanwhile, iPhone 8 owners acknowledge that they are “next on the list”. It is still not possible to know for sure what will happen to iOS in 2023, but it is reasonable to imagine that Apple will continue to move the list of phones that receive or not receive future versions of the system.

iOS 16 was announced this Monday (06) full of news, among which stands out the new lock screen look. There will be a number of customizations that even include the typography with which the time and date are displayed.

Users can even add widgets directly to this screen. The announcement led to teasing from Android users, as Google’s system has had the feature for many years.