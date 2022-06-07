Is arthritis curable? How to avoid pain and have a normal life







Osteoarthritis can cause pain in multiple joints Photo: Shutterstock / Saúde em Dia

THE osteoarthritis, according to the Brazilian Society of Rheumatology (SBR), is a degenerative disease, which has no cure. By attacking the body’s cartilage – responsible for protecting the joints – it can manifest and cause pain in practically all regions of the body. But it is usually more frequent in the knees and hips. According to data from the National Institute of Social Security (INSS), the disease is also responsible for 7.5% of all absences from work.

However, although science has not yet discovered a definitive cure for osteoarthritis, medical treatment is increasingly effective. In addition to medication administration, the moderate practice of physical activities without impact, such as swimming and weight training, is among the main tools to combat pain.

“The latest studies have shown that exercise reduces pain, increases the feeling of well-being, brings personal fulfillment and quality of life. Patients avoid the consequences of sedentary style, such as obesity, heart problems and diabetes”, says Dr. . Marco Aurélio Neves, orthopedist and traumatologist.

However, care must be taken not to overdo it. “Whoever practices sports without previous preparation, without guidance and with volume and intensity above capacity, has enormous risks of accelerating cartilage degradation. What makes arthrosis appear faster in your life – or even advance”, warns the doctor. .

To avoid these problems, the recommendation is to have the follow-up and guidance of a physical education professional, whenever you perform some type of exercise. Check out the list of activities recommended by Dr. Marco Aurelio:

Not very extensive walks;

Cycling;

Swimming;

water aerobics;

aerobic gymnastics;

Yoga;

Dance;

Functional training;

Pilates;

Bodybuilding

Other activities that promote impact and sudden changes in direction, such as running and soccer, are not recommended for people with osteoarthritis. “To feel safe and know that you will not wear out your bones, look for an orthopedist who will do a complete assessment of your condition”, guides the specialist.

If the pain appears even with the performance of the recommended activities, the first tip is to seek your doctor immediately. “It is possible that it is necessary to reduce the frequency of activities. Always invest in warming up before and stretching after exercise. Remember to adapt the activity to your pace, to the weight that does not overload your body and, if necessary, reduce the intensity”, advises Dr. Marco Aurelio.

“If the pain is strong and constant or if it increases after the exercises, or if there is swelling and redness in the joints, make an appointment with the orthopedist. Take care of your joints and prevent the pain from increasing”, he concludes.

Source: Dr. Marco Aurélio S. Neves – @drmarcoaurelio.ortopedia – Orthopedist and traumatologist. One of the pioneers in Brazil of advanced techniques for performing hip and knee replacement surgeries.