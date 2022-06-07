Lark Player grows and occupies the 7th place among the most downloaded music apps in the world

O Lark Player has been gaining new users every quarter and the app has reached a new milestone in downloads worldwide.
According to data from the “State of Media & Entertainment on Mobile in 2022 Report”, released by data.ai, the app already appears in 7th place in the ranking of global downloads in the category of music and audio apps.
The numbers are from the fourth quarter of 2021, and they show that user demand for online entertainment continues to grow. The data.ai survey also shows that global user spending on music and audio apps reached $1.95 billion in 2021, up 29% year-over-year.
As one of the first to see the consumer trend in the music and audio app market, Lark Player has developed a music app to meet the demands of discovering and getting music in emerging markets, especially Latin America and the Middle East. Lark Player continues to grow its user base and business space by providing smooth and quality music to users.
Commenting on the matter, the Lark Player product manager said:
Understanding complex and multi-layered user needs, behaviors and trends in different Latin American markets is crucial to creating a sustainable application abroad.
In addition, the executive also highlighted the popularity of the application in Brazil, since it ranked third among the most downloaded in the national ranking. See the survey below:
The Lark Player product manager points out that this popularity is the result of investment in expanding the app’s music library.
We continue to grow our resources in lyrics and music libraries based on our understanding of local users’ preferences for music genres, and we use technology to meet local users’ demand for quality music playback. It’s what made the Lark Player so popular on Google Play – 300 million installs and always one of the most downloaded music and audio apps in major Latin American markets like Brazil, Argentina and Mexico.
It is worth remembering that Lark Player is a completely free music application that plays all your downloaded songs, even without internet or wifi.
In addition, its main advantage is its ease of use, in addition to the various functions to organize the library. All without interrupting you with advertising or offering subscription plans.
