Lark Player grows and occupies the 7th place among the most downloaded music apps in the world

O Lark Player has been gaining new users every quarter and the app has reached a new milestone in downloads worldwide.

According to data from the “State of Media & Entertainment on Mobile in 2022 Report”, released by data.ai, the app already appears in 7th place in the ranking of global downloads in the category of music and audio apps.

The numbers are from the fourth quarter of 2021, and they show that user demand for online entertainment continues to grow. The data.ai survey also shows that global user spending on music and audio apps reached $1.95 billion in 2021, up 29% year-over-year.