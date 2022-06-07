Law that regulates health plans turns 24 | SEGS

This Friday, June 03, 2022, the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) celebrates the 24th anniversary of Law No. of medical assistance. Created in 1998, and in force since January 1999, this set of rules was an important watershed for the sector, responsible for guaranteeing the basic conditions for the beneficiaries of supplementary health.

Thus, through Law 9,656 and subsequent regulations issued by the Agency, it was possible to establish service obligations to health plan users, which guaranteed the protection of consumer rights and curbed possible abusive practices by operators.

“Today is a day to celebrate the creation of Law No. 9,656, a historic landmark for the supplementary health segment in the country, which guarantees important rights for health plan beneficiaries. It is a fundamental point for the stability of this market that today serves more than 49 million Brazilians”, highlighted Paulo Rebello, ANS’ CEO.

Among the main highlights of Law No. 9,656/1998 are the mandatory coverage of the plans; ensuring hospital admission, with no time limit; mandatory coverage that prevents the exclusion of any disease; the establishment of the concepts of urgency and emergency, the maximum grace period, impediment of risk selection, the ways of applying the readjustments, the operation of the operators, the financial guarantees, the infractions, the reimbursement to the SUS, among other rules.

It is worth noting that since its inception, the supplementary health segment in Brazil has grown considerably, currently being responsible for serving 49.1 million beneficiaries with a health care plan and 29.4 million with exclusively dental plans. Check the most current sector data: https://www.ans.gov.br/images/stories/Materiais_para_pesquisa/Perfil_setor/sala-de-situacao.html.

To learn more about the rules that make up Law nº 9.656/1998, interested parties can access the regulation in full by clicking here: Law nº 9.656/1998: https://nam10.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http %3A%2F%2Fwww.planalto.gov.br%2Fccivil_03%2FLeis%2FL9656.htm&data=05%7C01%7Cjose.gonzalez%40ans.gov.br%7Ceb5803017a1a4afb340408da458bcd18%7C9dba480c4fa742f4bba30fb1375fbe5f%7C0%7C0%7C637898764219525918%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D %7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=%2FQfleu1ZijWiTPFx0X3K86JF41KJ5A8M306GLuaj%2Frc%3D&reserved=0.