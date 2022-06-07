MacBook Air gets new colors and phone-style camera; meet

During the WWDC 2022 (developer event), Apple announced its new MacBook Air laptop with M2 chip, the new processor made by the company, in addition to a new MacBook Pro, the professional version of the company’s portable computers.

As a novelty, the MacBook Air has new colors, a thickness of 11 millimeters, a high resolution camera built into the screen (as already happens with the iPhone) and a larger display of 13.6 inches (34.54 centimeters).

The computer has a suggested price of US$ 1,199 (approximately R$ 5,742, in direct conversion) and will be available for sale in the US in July. It will reach the Brazilian market, according to Apple, but there is no date yet.

In Brazil, it has the following prices:

MacBook Air (256 GB) with M2: R$ 13,299.00

MacBook Air (512 GB) with M2: R$ 16,299.00

Notice the MacBook Air 2022 camera, which resembles the look of iPhones Image: Disclosure

One of the company’s most famous computers, Apple says it has managed to reduce the laptop’s aluminum body by 20%. The fact that it comes with the M2 means that it will have an octa-core (eight-core) processor, which is 20% faster than its predecessor, the MacBook Air with M1 processor.

The performance can also be seen, according to the company, in the laptop’s autonomy. Apple promises up to 18 hours of continuous use running video.

Physically, the MacBook Air with M2 maintains the same look. The difference is that it now has four color options (silver, starlight, space gray, and midnight). It will have USB-C ports, a conventional P2 audio jack and a magsafe port for charging the computer (it is a magnetic connector that “sticks” to the computer to charge it).

For the first time, Apple will allow the computer to have super-fast charging. For this you need to buy a 67W charger, which can go from 0 to 50% in 30 minutes – which is a time comparable to ultra-fast charging systems for smartphones. By default, a 35W charger will come with the computer.

The 13.6-inch screen has a total brightness of 500 nits (phones have a brightness of up to 1,500 nits), and the company promises that with its display it will be able to display up to 1 billion colors, making photos and videos “more vibrant”. The curious thing is that the computer has a notch, a cut in the screen, to house the new FullHD resolution camera (1080p). Traditionally, laptop cameras were in the frame.

MacBook Air (2022) What’s New Summary Image: Reproduction

MacBook Pro: More Battery and Professional Microphones

MacBook Pro (2022) Image: Reproduction

Aimed at professionals, Apple also presented the MacBook Pro with M2 with a 13-inch screen (about 33 cm).

It has the same high-end processor as the MacBook Air, but features studio-quality microphones, Thunderbolt ports, Wi-Fi 6 support, and 20-hour battery life.

MacBook Pro 2022 has the same design as its predecessor; camera is in the frame of the screen Image: Disclosure

Like the MacBook Air with M2, the new MacBook Pro will hit the Brazilian market, but there is no date yet. In the US, the MacBook Pro starts at $1,299. As for the value, on the Apple do Brasil website it has the following suggested price:

MacBook Pro (256 GB) with M2: R$ 14,499.00

MacBook Pro (512 GB) with M2: R$ 16,499.00

The most expensive version of the MacBook Pro (with 24 GB of RAM, 2 TB of storage with SSD, Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro) comes in at R$29,298.80