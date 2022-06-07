MacBook Air with M2 chip is announced by Apple; see price in Brazil | notebooks

The MacBook Air with M2 chip was Apple’s big news at WWDC 2022. Apple’s entry-level laptop received a major redesign and features the company’s newest in-house processor. The component’s focus is energy efficiency, with a promise of 35% more speed in video processing. The successor to the M2 is also present in a new MacBook Pro, which had no apparent visual changes.

The Air arrives in Brazil soon for R$13,299, while the Pro version will be sold from July for R$14,499. WWDC 2022 was the scene of other big Apple announcements, such as iOS 16, macOS Ventura and watchOS 9. Next, learn more about the new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.

The new MacBook Air was Apple’s main hardware announcement at WWDC 2022. The highlight of the laptop is the presence of the brand new M2 chip, marking the arrival of the second generation of processors manufactured by the apple company. With eight CPU cores and eight more on the GPU, the component promises 35% faster video work. The basic version has 8GB of RAM and a 24GB SSD, but there is support for up to 24GB of memory and up to 2TB of storage.

In terms of design, the changes were big. The 13.6-inch screen comes with a notch to house the camera, and the edges are thinner. The display has a resolution of 2560 x 1664 and a brightness of 500 nits. The thickness of the laptop itself has also decreased: it is now 11.3mm with a weight of 1.24kg. The device comes with MagSafe for magnet charging and support for fast charging with adapter sold separately. The MacBook Air arrives soon for the price of R$ 13,299.

The MacBook Pro also gained a version with the new M2 chip. Keeping the design of the previous generation, the professional laptop now has the improvements of the new generation of Apple processors, including eight cores for the CPU, ten for the GPU, 8 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD. The expansion possibilities also apply here, reaching 24GB of memory and 2TB of storage. The laptop has a Touch Bar and arrives in Brazil in July for R$ 14,499.