macOS Ventura Has Window Organizer, New to Mail, and More

And the news from WWDC22 don’t stop! is already among us macOS Venturathe next version of the operating system that will equip millions of Macs around the world.

One of the keynotes here is the organization of windows. With a new feature called Stage Manageryou can manage dozens (or even hundreds) of windows and apps open at the same time: just activate it in the Control Center, and all the less important windows are organized on the side of the screen, while the main app is active in the center.

The feature brings together all the windows of the same app, and you can switch between them easily. You can also group apps together, and the Stage Manager “remembers” their organizations; Finally, you can click the Desktop to display it and drag files directly into apps.

O spotlightin turn, has a major update: you can preview results with the Quick Look (Quick View), start timers, richer web searches, and more — including a full-screen view mode with more context and data.

O mail will gain new long-requested smart features, such as a way to undo a message send or schedule sends. You can also set up reminders and followups from previous messages. Search is much more powerful, with recently searched terms and files and real-time preview results — including spelling corrections and more.

already in Safarithe focus is on speed and energy efficiency, but we also have news: it is possible to create groups of tabs shared between multiple users, to improve a group work experience, for example — you can quickly access your friends’/contacts’ tabs, send messages or initiate a FaceTime call.

Browser password storage is also more secure with passkeys, an attempt to replace passwords once and for all. The idea is to combine information from your device and biometrics (such as Touch ID/Face ID) to access websites and services — everything is stored on your devices, and there is no way for hackers to steal your passwords (not least because there are no passwords). The standard will be adopted by other ecosystems, so you can use the passkeys across different systems and devices.

In the gaming area, the API metal 3 was designed specifically for the powers of Apple Silicon, with the ability to adapt your game’s graphics from the M1 (and M2) to the M1 Ultra. You can apply effects upscalingreduce load times, apply visual enhancements, and many other improvements without demanding too much machine processing.

The resource Continuity is also even more powerful: it will be possible, for example, to transfer FaceTime calls instantly from iPhone to Mac (or any other direction or devices), and — let the hallelujah chorus ring out — it will finally be possible to use iPhone cameras as the webcam from your Mac. Some manufacturers, like Belkin, will release MagSafe accessories to attach iPhone to Mac and make the experience even simpler, and you can even create a dual view mode with your Mac camera and iPhone simultaneously. Effects such as Center Stage and Studio Light are also supported.

macOS Ventura is expected to be released in September/October next, and Apple is expected to release soon (maybe even today) the first beta version of the new system. opinions?

