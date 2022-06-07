macOS Ventura will not support Mac Pro 2013 and beyond

We have already seen that iOS/iPadOS 16 has gone through doing some damage in the list of devices compatible with the new system. And, apparently, the macOS Ventura 13 is no different: the list of Macs that will be able to receive the upcoming system is significantly lower compared to macOS Monterey 12.

Significantly, the 2013 Mac Pro (the unfailing — and ill-fated — “garbage can”) is on the new system’s layoff list. Various models of Mac mini It’s from MacBook Air will also not be covered by the update, as well as some MacBooks and MacBook Pro. In short, no device manufactured from 2016 onwards will receive the new system, and in the case of some specific lines, the requirements are even greater.

More precisely, here is the list of devices compatible with macOS Ventura:

MacBook (2017 or later)

MacBook Pro (2017 or later)

MacBook Air (2018 or later)

iMac (2017 or later)

iMac Pro (2017 and later)

Mac Pro (2019 and later)

Mac mini (2018 and later)

Mac Studio

It is worth remembering, as usual, that some specific features of the new system may only be compatible with machines equipped with M1/M2 chips — for that, however, we will have to wait a little for more details.

So, were they left out of the update or will they live to count another year? Leave your impressions below.