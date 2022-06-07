Meet the five types of people most vulnerable to Covid-19 | Health

Reproduction: commons – 06/06/2022 Test positive for Covid-19

In the first two years of the pandemic, cases of reinfection with the new coronavirus were rare. Experts believed that Covid-19 would be similar to the flu, and therefore immunity conferred by vaccination or a previous infection would prevent re-infections for at least a year. The arrival of Ômicron changed all that.

Although milder, the variant that was first identified in South Africa is more transmissible, infectious and has a greater potential to evade the immune system’s defences. Its spread has made cases of reinfection become increasingly common, more often, even in people vaccinated or with a previous history of Covid-19.

Now, researchers believe that Sars-CoV-2 is more similar to other coronaviruses, which circulate and can cause multiple infections year-round, than influenza, which has greater circulation in the winter months. So, if nothing changes, the expectation is that it will be common to receive a positive diagnosis for Covid-19 two or three times a year.

Omicron infection causes a weaker immune reaction, which seems to lose strength in a short time, compared to previous variants. In addition, its subvariants seem to be able to escape the defenses generated by the immune system by vaccines or previous infections, even without major changes in their genetic code.

While anyone can be reinfected under these circumstances, some groups may be more vulnerable. They are: people who have not been vaccinated or who have not received all the recommended doses; people who caught Covid-19 early in the pandemic; who previously developed a mild picture of the disease; elderly and people with immunosuppression; and people with genetic mutations that increase their susceptibility to infection with the new coronavirus.

Cases of Covid-19 or reinfection with the new coronavirus even after vaccination does not mean that vaccines do not work. Although current immunizers have low efficacy against infection by Ômicron and its subvariants, they have high protection against hospitalizations and deaths, which is precisely the purpose of the vaccine. Most vaccinated people who are diagnosed positive for Covid-19 only develop mild symptoms.

In addition, studies show that the booster dose, as well as hybrid immunity (characterized by vaccination followed by a previous infection), actually seems to reduce the chances of reinfection. Therefore, people who are fully vaccinated – including a booster – are less likely to be reinfected than those who are not vaccinated or who have not completed the course. UK government data also suggest that the risk of reinfection is greatest in people whose previous infection was milder and therefore who had a lower immune response.

People who have had Covid-19 longer, for example in 2020 and early 2021, are also at greater risk as the level of antibodies gradually decreases. According to geneticist Salmo Raskin, director of the Genetika Laboratory in Curitiba, the elderly and immunocompromised are also at greater risk of reinfection, because their immunity drops more quickly.

“Everyone who is eligible for the fifth dose is at increased risk of infection and reinfection,” says Raskin.

Finally, people who have a genetic change that increases their likelihood of infection may also be at increased risk of reinfection. A study published in the journal Nature in July 2021 showed that alterations at four points in the genetic material increase the risk of infection with Sars-CoV-2. Two of these points are on chromosome three, one is on chromosome nine, where the blood type locus is, and the last one is on chromosome 19.

“If the person has susceptibility to infection, in theory, he would always have this susceptibility, since it is something conferred by a genetic predisposition”, says Raskin.