MPF takes action for SUS to provide PE patients with a drug used to treat kidney cancer | Pernambuco

The Federal Public Ministry (MPF) filed a public civil action, with a request for an injunction, so that patients undergoing kidney cancer treatment in Pernambuco receive the drug sunitinib maleate, through the Unified Health System (SUS). The action asks the Ministry of Health to make the purchase or create a procedure that ensures the value for the supply of the cancer drug.

The MPF filed the lawsuit after a patient undergoing treatment at the Instituto Materno Infantil Professor Fernando Figueira (Imip), in Recife, reported that she had not received the medication. According to a health professional interviewed by the MPF, there is a risk of death if the person does not use this drug.

The action is the responsibility of the prosecutor of the Republic Mona Lisa Duarte Aziz. In the request, the prosecutor argues that, as the drug was incorporated into the SUS, it means that its efficiency was “recognized for the treatment of renal carcinoma”.

In a note, the MPF reported that “the investigations indicated that, although approved by the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the SUS (Conitec), sunitinib maleate has not been distributed in the hospital, as the funds transferred via SUS are insufficient to purchase the medicine”.

The MPF investigations also indicate that other cancer patients in the public health network are in a similar situation, without access to sunitinib maleate, “because of the insufficient transfer of federal resources to health units that provide oncology care”.

In the statement, the MPF stated that the Ministry of Health is “being silent” by not reviewing sources of funding for high-cost drugs.

Sunitinib maleate is part of the SUS, incorporated by Ordinance No. 91, of December 28, of the Ministry of Health itself, since 2018.

O g1 contacted the Ministry of Health, but received no response until the last update of this report.