NASA discovers ‘Earth-like’ planet, but with lava rain

Natural resources are running out. Humanity begins to worry about the future of the coming seasons. Then the special agency discovers a planet that looks like Earth. However, the site has a natural limitation that can be lethal to residents.

This looks like the plot of the movie Interstellar, but it’s the news released by NASA. Rather than a big sea with giant waves or a cold and inhospitable planet, the discovery made in 2004 is just 2.4 million kilometers away from a star, which is also similar to our Sun. The problem is that it usually rains lava during the night.

US space agency scientists are preparing to use the powerful James Webb telescope to explore the site. Named 55 Cancri, the exoplanet (as planets outside the Solar System are classified) was discovered in 2004. With technological advances, it will be possible to observe the place more closely.

At the end of May, NASA announced that it will use James Webb to also study LHS 3844 b. The two exoplanets are called “super Earths” by scientists because they are rocky and close in size to our planet. The problem is that both have extreme climatic and geological conditions.[ogicasextremas

Because it is so close to the star, 55 Cancri’s heat would be extreme. Since any mineral on the surface would exceed its melting point, scientists believe it is covered by oceans of lava.

“55 Cancri e may have a thick atmosphere dominated by oxygen or nitrogen,” says Renyu Hu of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, who leads a team that will use the James Webb’s infrared camera (NIRCam) to study the spectrum of thermal emission from the dayside of the planet.

He adds that “if it has an atmosphere, Webb has the sensitivity and wavelength range to detect it and determine what it’s made of.”

LHS 3844 b is cooler and the rocky surface must be in a solid state. The catch is that there is probably no air there. The planet, located 49 light-years from Earth, does not appear to have an atmosphere.

Scientists say that studying these sites can help us understand our own planet. “They will give us fantastic new perspectives on Earth-like planets in general, helping us learn what the early Earth might have looked like when it was hot as these planets are today,” Laura Kreidberg of the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy told NASA .