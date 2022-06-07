News from France and Region

The problem of lack of vacancies in the public network seems far from being solved, or at least alleviated, in France. Gladstone Renato Rodrigues, 58, has been at the Municipal Emergency Room “Álvaro Azzuz” since 8 pm on Sunday, 5th, waiting for a bed vacancy at Santa Casa, a hospital that serves patients through SUS.

Gladstone is one of the many patients who are in the ER awaiting an admission response from Cross (Central Regulatory of Offers and Health Services), in the state.

“That’s not right. In my brother, they gave a bath of cloth. I don’t think it’s fair, I don’t think so at all, especially for my brother who is special. He is weakened, he is crying”, said sister Nelma Maria Rodrigues, this Monday, 6.

Even suffering with her brother in the ER, Nelma worries about the other patients who are going through the same ordeal in the health of the municipality.

“There are people who have been there for three, four days. My brother has been well taken care of since he arrived at the Emergency Room brought by Samu. The exams were done, but the vacancy no one knows the day. My brother is bedridden,” said Nelma, who lives with her brother and another sister, also special, in Jardim Dermínio, west of Franca.