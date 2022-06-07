Now on Amazon Brazil! Amazfit Bip 3 features 1.69″ AMOLED screen and SpO2 meter – All in Technology

Amazon Brasil started selling this week the newest affordable smartwatch, the Amazfit Bip 3. Available now on Amazon Brasil for R$279, it brings attractive features such as a large screen, training modes and measures to keep your health up to date.

Speaking of features, the Amazfit Bip 3 packs a massive 1.69-inch AMOLED screen that is protected with 2.5D tempered glass. According to Amazon, the display does not leave fingerprint marks because it has a special coating. In addition, the user will be able to customize the interface with more than 50 watch faces available.

Like other watches of its kind, the Amazfit Bip 3 features a heart rate meter and can even monitor the user’s stress level. There is also an SpO2 sensor to monitor the blood oxygen level.

Another highlight of the watch is its PAI Health feature, which uses algorithms to score and assess the wearer’s health and fitness. In addition, it includes other highlights such as integrated GPS, water resistance for up to 5 ATM of pressure and a battery that offers up to 14 days of use on a single charge.

Where to buy?

As mentioned above, the new Amazift Bip 3 watch is available on Amazon Brazil for 279 in 10 interest-free installments on the card. Although the purchase is international, Amazon guarantees that import duties are included. Therefore, whoever makes the purchase will not have extra costs.