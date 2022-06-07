Number of hospital admissions for Covid-19 more than tripled in Divinópolis

The cases of Covid-19 in Divinópolis had a jump between June 02 and 06 according to data from the epidemiological bulletin released by the city hall. The number of people hospitalized was six and today there are 19.

Hospital Data:

Total patients admitted to ICU, suspected of Covid-19: 5

Total patients admitted to the ward, suspected of Covid-19: 14

Occupation of Infirmary Beds: 19.72%

Occupation of ICU Beds: 12.20

On June 2, the number of confirmed cases at 37,106 and in today’s bulletin (6) are 37,160, with 54 more.

application of the second booster dose of the vaccine against covid-19 in health professionals and in people aged 50 and over has already been released. To receive this immunization, a minimum interval of 120 days from receiving the first booster dose is mandatory. The second booster can be done with Pfizer, Astrazeneca or Janssen.

Vaccination takes place at all health posts and units of the Family Health Strategies (ESF) in Divinópolis, from 8 am to 4 pm. In the units that serve the “Saúde na Hora” program, vaccination takes place from 6:00 pm to 9:30 pm. The units that carry out the night vaccination are: Belvedere, Planalto, Sagrada Familia, Tietê and Ermida.

Next Saturday (11/6) there will be a great task force of vaccination that aims to regularize the situation of the population with doses in delay. The units that will participate in this task force will be: Afonso Pena, Belvedere, Bom Pastor, Central, Ermida, Icaraí, Ipiranga, NS das Graças, Nações, Niterói, São José and Tietê. On this day, vaccination will take place from 8 am to 16 pm.