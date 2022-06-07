PF operation targets embezzlement of health funds in Bananal; Police action also takes place in Barra Mansa

On the morning of this Tuesday (7th), the Federal Police launched Operation COLUDERE, aimed at combating the diversion of federal public health funds, destined for the Municipality of Bananal (SP), in the period from 2019 to 2020.

Police actions take place in the cities of Bananal/SP, Lorena/SP, Piquete/SP, Roseira/SP, Taubaté/SP and Barra Mansa/RJ. In all, 34 federal police officers were mobilized.

The investigations began approximately a year and a half ago, from the crime news reporting the occurrence of irregularities in the hiring of a social organization to provide health management services in the municipality of Bananal/SP. There were evidences that the hiring was directed, in view of the non-compliance with the requirements of impersonality and publicity of administrative acts.

During the investigations, it was also found that the contracted entity took over all the health services in the municipality, “quarterizing” about 60% of the contract value for a particular company, which, in addition to not operating at the registered address, does not have registered employees, is not registered with the CNES and does not have as its main or secondary activity the provision of outpatient medical services.

It was also found that there was a subcontracting of a company whose partner is a member of the Board of Directors of the entity, irregularities in the documentation and in the proof of the execution of the services in charge of the main supplier of medical services, in addition to indications of oversizing of the informed production on invoices and payment for services not rendered.

The investigated may respond, to the extent of their responsibilities, for the crimes of fraud in bids, document forgery, embezzlement and criminal association, without prejudice to others that may be found during the investigation.

PF disclosure