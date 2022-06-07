Photonic quantum computer made available to the public over the internet

informatics

This is the Borealis quantum computer, the latest to demonstrate quantum supremacy.

[Imagem: Xanadu Quantum Technologies]

photonic quantum processor

An emerging Canadian company has just made internet access to its quantum computer available, called Borealis.

Unlike other Internet-accessible quantum computers such as IBM’s, Xanadu Quantum Technologies claims that Borealis is available to the general public, which will allow independent programmers to test their own versions of quantum algorithms.

According to the company, in tests carried out by the company’s engineers, the quantum computer solved in 36 microseconds a task that the best supercomputer in the world would take 9,000 years to solve.

Unlike quantum processors based on superconducting qubits – the most common type ever tested – the Borealis has a photonic processor, that is, it uses particles of light, or photons, traveling through a series of fiber-optic loops to solve a problem. problem by a technique known as bson sampling – photons are bsons.

This involves measuring the properties of a large group of entangled, or quantum-linked, photons that have been physically separated by beam splitters. Bson sampling is a difficult task for ordinary computers because the complexity of the calculations increases dramatically as the number of photons increases.

The Borealis computer essentially calculates the response by directly measuring the behavior of up to 216 entangled photons.

Schematic of operation of the photonic quantum processor.

[Imagem: Lars S. Madsen et al. – 10.1038/s41586-022-04725-x]

practical quantum supremacy

Solving the problem proposed by the team – accurately calculating a single sample of the programmed distribution of photons – is not particularly useful, but sufficient to ensure that quantum supremacy has been achieved – the point at which quantum processors definitely outperform classical electronic processors.

In 2020, a quantum processor called Jiuzhang, for the first time demonstrated quantum supremacy by the technique of sampling bsons, using 76 photons. That same team, from the University of Science and Technology of China, has now built another machine, called Zuchongzhi, with 113 photons.

According to Lars Madsen and his colleagues at Xanadu, in addition to using more photons (216), Borealis is simpler, scalable (can grow), and easier to program, although there are doubts as to whether the hardware allows the introduction of general-purpose algorithms.

Anyway, by making the computer available to the public, maybe the team will get some brilliant mind to achieve something that no one has done so far: Demonstrate the supremacy of quantum computers for real-world problems, with practical applications.

