Researchers Study Apple Watch Helping Children With Cancer | wearables

Apple Watch has a feature that can help save lives of children with cancer. A team of researchers based in Australia has started testing the application of Apple’s smartwatch to monitor children who are or have been undergoing treatment for the disease. The watch has an electrocardiogram (ECG) function, which records rhythm and heart rate from electrical heart rate sensor. It is able to identify the presence of atrial fibrillation (AFib), a form of irregular rhythm.

According to members of the Murdoch Institute, this information can be very useful for following up patients with long QT syndrome, a disturbance in the heart’s rhythm of contraction and relaxation that can result in cardiac arrest. The survey was released last week by the website. My Healthy apple.

🔎 How to set up and use Apple Watch ECG

2 of 3 Apple Watch also monitors physical exercise — Photo: Playback/Apple Apple Watch also monitors physical exercise — Photo: Reproduction / Apple

📝 What is the ideal smartwatch to buy? Join the conversation on the TechTudo Forum

The study carried out in Australia has participants from 7 to 18 years of age. The objective is to evaluate how accurate the Apple Watch is when performing the electrocardiogram, compared to 12 equipment dedicated to this. So far, the sensor is available on the Apple Watch 4, Apple Watch 5, Apple Watch 6 and Apple Watch 7.

The study revealed that Apple’s smart watch is reliable enough to verify this information. Preliminary results were obtained from the analysis of a series of comparative calculations between the gadget and the information recorded by professional ECG equipment.

The researchers even suggest that the wearable device could be used in bulk so that diagnoses related to other diseases occur less late.

3 of 3 Apple Watch can help children with cancer — Photo: TechTudo Apple Watch can help children with cancer — Photo: TechTudo

According to the researchers, using the Apple Watch to monitor QTc measurements in this study improves patient outcomes, as it facilitates real-time monitoring of potential irregularities, pervasive screening, detection and faster start of treatment solutions. The objective is for the application to be developed to record an ECG reading V1 (left wrist) or V2 (left ankle). These measurements will be performed on the first and fourth day of hospitalization of the child or adolescent.

It’s not the first time that Apple’s smart watch has proven itself useful in preventing disease. In late 2019, an Apple Watch was essential for detecting an illness in a 74-year-old. At the time, the man was walking up the stairs when the clock informed him of possible atrial fibrillation.

with information from MyHealthyApple

Check out in the video below what to do when there is no sound from your iPhone