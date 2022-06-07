RN recommends resuming measures to avoid transmission of covid; see – 06/07/2022 – News

Rio Grande do Norte published, in this Tuesday’s edition of the Official Gazette, a new recommendation dealing with non-pharmacological measures for the containment of covid-19 throughout the state. The measure deals from the use of masks to the encouragement of vaccination. Magnus Nascimento In the ordinance, signed by the Secretary of Health of the State, Cipriano Maia, the “exponential increase in cases of Covid-19 in some countries, in Brazil and in neighboring states and in Rio Grande do Norte” is taken into account. According to the text, in the last week, an increase in the number of cases of covid-19 was observed, with 617 confirmed cases registered until June 3, and with 125 cases notified and confirmed in the last 24 hours. Therefore, the ordinance recommends the use of masks in closed environments, including public transport, health units and schools, as well as the population was also suggested to adopt other measures, including the health protocol, hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette. Still in the ordinance, the State reinforces the need to comply with the vaccine cycle, including booster doses against covid, and the expansion of testing of symptomatic and asymptomatic people who had contact with infected people. The results must also be reported to Sesap. The measure takes effect immediately and has no expiration date.

Increase in cases

According to the State Department of Public Health of RN (Sesap), the last fortnight of May showed an increase of 22% in cases compared to the same period in April. In addition, in the last 15 days, 3,152 confirmed cases were reported in the state.

The use of masks is no longer mandatory in Rio Grande do Norte, indoors, on April 6. In open spaces, protection was no longer required since March 16. In Natal, the exemption from the use of masks has been in force since March 9th. The mandatory use of masks in the State was since May 7, 2020. At the time, the decree signed by Governor Fátima Bezerra (PT) stipulated a fine of R$ 50 thousand in case of non-compliance.

The increase in cases of covid has been recorded in Sesap’s epidemiological bulletins. According to Fiocruz’s Covid-19 Monitor platform, in May, for example, some days of the month recorded high levels, such as the 30th and 31st with 928 and 198 cases, respectively, and the 24th, with 254, and the 12th, with 145 records. The last time these daily rates above 100 cases were reached was on April 14 and 20, with 295 and 251 cases, respectively.

The occupancy of covid-19 beds in Rio Grande do Norte remains low. In consultation with the Regula RN platform, the occupancy in the state’s ICUs is 29.63%, with 16 beds occupied. Regarding clinical beds, the rate is 13.56%. Currently, two public hospitals in the state have 100% of their ICU beds occupied: Fishermen’s Hospital and Maria Alice Fernandes Maternity Hospital.