Rumor: Abandoned Was Really Abandoned

Abandoned there’s a lot to talk about and not for the best reasons. In large part, the Blue Box Studios project has attracted the attention of gamers worldwide due to alleged links to Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions. There was a lot of speculation that advanced the possibility that Kojima was doing something similar to what he did for Metal Gear Solid 5 and was announcing a project without directly revealing his involvement.

After that speculation that Kojima was revealing a new Silent Hill in a less conventional way, the project gathered immense attention and became popular for its ambition. However, at every step, Blue Box Games Studios seemed more focused on convincing Kojima that Kojima is not involved with Abandoned and that this is indeed a real game in development, without showing concrete gameplay or fulfilling its ambitions, such as timely trailers. real in a PS5 application.

After consecutively failing to deliver on its promises, Blue Box Game Studios found itself embroiled in rumors that Abandoned was abandoned and after denying it, did nothing to convince the world otherwise. Now, Gamespot says it has seen conversations that Hasan Kahraman, director of Abandoned, has with fans on a private Discord server, and advances that the game may not even exist or else it was promoted extremely poorly.

According to Gamespot, anyone who wants to see photos or gameplay of Abandoned is forced to sign a non-disclosure agreement and only speaking to the site to remain anonymous. Also, fans who try to find out more are threatened that they will be banned.

More than a dozen people spoke to Gamespot and say that Hasan promises too much and delivers little, talked about paid work for fans but nothing came of it, promised to reveal news on a certain date, which passed without any news or comment to update the situation .

Also, Hasan says that Abandoned is on hold and needs to cash in on the Prologue before he can move on to the full project.