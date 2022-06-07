Samsung confirms that it should distribute One UI 4.1.1 to some smartphones

Samsung has released One UI 4.1 alongside the Galaxy S22 lineup and has even been distributing this version of its proprietary interface to a number of eligible smartphones.

However, an official representative of the company confirmed that soon the members of the Galaxy Z line should receive a new update with One UI 4.1.1. The news was confirmed through a post on the official forum of the Korean brand.

The moderator did not say what fixes the new version of the software will deliver to smartphones, but he assured that new details should be revealed in the coming days.

Of course, the release of One UI 4.1.1 is not really a novelty in Samsung’s software department, since the Korean brand ended up distributing version 3.1.1 of the software last year.

The announcement of the newest version does not affect the development schedule for One UI 5.0, as it is only expected to start development from July. That’s because Samsung has to wait for Google to publish the final version of Android 13.

As the details about One UI 4.1.1 are still scarce, we can only wait for Samsung’s next steps. It is worth remembering that the Korean brand has been testing version 4.5 in the option for smart watches.

