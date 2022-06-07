Saúde do Tocantins informs that Covid-19 bulletins are no longer daily and become weekly

The Secretary of State for Health (SES) informs that, by virtue of Decree No. with the numbers related to the disease, will be released only on the first working day of each week.

The measure also takes into account the drop in the number of confirmed cases, deaths and hospitalizations by Covid-19 across the state.

Data from the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (CIEVS-TO) and the State Regulation Center indicate that in the first five months of 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, there was a 48.98% drop in the number of cases. confirmed, with 130,094 in 2021 and 66,367 in 2022. The reduction in deaths was even more significant: 2,343 in 2021 and 170 in 2022, a drop of 92.61%. As for hospitalizations, Tocantins reduced the rates by 78.53%, with 5,633 in 2021 and 1,209 in 2022.

SES-TO highlights that the technicians of the responsible areas will remain vigilant to the numbers, so that the State Management continues with specific actions in the fight against the new Coronavirus.

Parallel to this, Pasta continues to encourage the immunization of the population of Tocantins, which is already 65.04% vaccinated with two doses or single doses of immunizers against Covid-19.

Send suggestions for topics or complaints to WhatsApp from Jornal Sou de Palmas: (63) 9 9223-7820