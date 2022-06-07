SBIm: vaccination in a private network should walk alongside the SUS | Health

Rovena Rosa/Agência Brasil – 01.19.2022 Deaths from Covid-19 are 26 times higher among unvaccinated

Since the Ministry of Health revoked the national health emergency, decreed during the covid-19 pandemic, private clinics, laboratories and pharmacies have been able to administer doses of the vaccine against the virus in the private network.

The measure went into effect, in practice, last week, when some networks announced availability and price. The immunizing agent is produced by Astrazeneca and distributed by the Unified Health System (SUS), but it arrives imported directly from the United States.

According to the director of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (SBIm), Flávia Bravo, making these doses available can increase current vaccination coverage in Brazil. According to a report by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) released on May 19, in people over 25 years of age, coverage for the first two doses is 80%. The issue, however, is the third dose: in younger groups, the booster proved to be deficient.

“The analysis shows coverage of 63.9% in the age group from 55 to 59 years old, 57.9% from 50 to 54 years old, 52.8% from 45 to 49 years old. The percentage decreases gradually: from 40 to 44 years old is 49.8%, 35 to 39 years old is 44.7%, 30 to 34 years old is 40.3%, 25 to 29 years old is 35.5%, 20 to 24 years old is 30.4% and from 18 to 19 years old is 25.2%”, highlights the bulletin.

Among children aged 5 to 11 years, only 60% took the first dose; 32% have a complete vaccination schedule.

“On the one hand, this has the potential to improve coverage, of course. There are always people who don’t want to go to the clinic, or who can’t, who have a lot of difficulty. . Sometimes the municipality doesn’t go to his house, there are always these possibilities. It’s another front for those who want and can pay, get vaccinated and increase coverage”, he says.

The doctor, however, highlights the responsibility of establishments to work in accordance with the rules stipulated in the National Vaccination Operational Plan (PNO).

“The pandemic is not over, the private network needs to work ‘pari passu’ [ao lado, no mesmo ritmo] with the public system, both with regard to immunization in general, and in the fight against the pandemic. This responsibility has to be assumed by the private sector. What does that mean? The registration of doses has to be done, the vaccination history evaluated, in addition to the registration of applications, so that this enters the calculations of the Ministry of Health of vaccine coverage”, he points out.

On Friday (3), SBIm released a position asking for the PNO to be followed by laboratories and pharmacies.

“[A SBIm] understands that the private system must make Covid-19 vaccines available only to the groups listed in the National Program for the Operationalization of Vaccination Against Covid-19 (PNO) and in the complementary Technical Notes published by the Ministry of Health, according to schedules, intervals, number of doses and booster doses provided for in these documents”, says the document.

For Flávia, the private network must prepare to participate in national pharmacovigilance, being able to report adverse events – if any, monitoring the management and recording of all data. In addition to, of course, carrying out the application as established by the Ministry of Health.

“We need to be guided by the data and recommendations of the Ministry. And the understanding is that vaccine should not be applied if there are no specific studies in other groups, or if the ministry is not recommending it”, he says.

This means, therefore, that the application of the vaccine to a person outside the current immunization range – booster dose for young people aged 12 to 17 years old, 4th dose for people over 50 years old and 5th dose for elderly and immunosuppressed people – would set up a notifiable error.

“According to the PNO and the Surveillance Manual, when a dose is administered to a person who is not part of the group listed, it constitutes an immunization error and has to be notified. And why is that? There are no data that the vaccine will work, there are no security data, and at the moment it is not necessary”, she explains.

“It may be that in the course of time, we have answers, studies published with the 4th dose, we will have an epidemiological need to implement the 4th dose for other groups. Not today. We are seeing an increase in infections, but we do not have a proportional increase in deaths.”

Medical report

The specialist also analyzed the possibility that, guided by fear, some people ask for medical certificates to try a new dose ahead of time.

“It’s a decision to be made by the technician responsible for the private service, he is co-responsible. There is no such thing as arriving with the recipe, I’m going to do something wrong that puts someone’s life at risk”, he points out.

“The vaccination clinic has the autonomy to take risks, and to do it with the doctor’s prescription, although it has no indication, or not to do it because it is unethical. Sbim’s position is to follow the indications of the PNO. to be aware that it has no support even from the medical society.”