Sírio-Libanês returns to allocate entire wards to covid patients in the face of hospital discharge

One of the most traditional in São Paulo, the Syrian-Lebanese Hospital returned to dedicate entire wings to patients in Covid-19 in view of the increase in hospitalizations. Currently, there are 43 people hospitalized with the disease in the hospital, six of them in intensive care unit (ICU) beds. Two weeks ago, on May 24, 22 were hospitalized, four of them in ICU beds. The numbers remain below the peak of January, in which the hospital had about 130 patients hospitalized for the disease, but have demanded greater attention from the institution.

Upon discharge, the Sírio-Libanês began to dedicate an entire wing with 10 ICU beds and another with 24 infirmary beds exclusively for patients with the disease, a measure that had not been adopted since April. If cases continue to advance, other entire units may be dedicated just for covid patients, he said in an interview with Estadão the manager of Hospitalized Patients and Medical Practices at Sírio-Libanês, Felipe Duarte.

How has the new rise in cases been felt in Sírio-Libanês?

About two weeks ago, especially in the last week, the demand for emergency care was higher than we were used to since February, when the January peak of Ômicron cooled down. Until the first half of May, somewhere around 90 to 100 patients a day with flu-like symptoms arrived at the emergency room. In the last week, we reached 170, 180, it was an increase of up to 80%. It has increased considerably.

Today the average attendance is around 140. Even so, it gives at least a 50% increase compared to the 100 previously. It is a reasonably expressive increase in flu syndromes. Of this amount, today about 30% are cases of covid, compared to 10% in the past. In other words, we also noticed that the positivity of tests for covid has been increasing. When we look at the curve, the trend is upward.

Has any action been taken in this scenario?

Last week, I think it was our biggest move of these patients. This made us have to readjust our structure, because we were in a scenario of lower service. In the emergency room, we never stopped separating patients, but in the units, where the beds are, this stopped being done in April.

As last week we saw an increase in the number of hospitalizations of patients with covid, we used some resources to be able to accommodate patients with more flexibility and also guarantee the safety of everyone. It is natural that the emergency care movement starts before the hospitalization movement.

Monday was the first day that we returned to an inpatient unit dedicated exclusively to covid patients, with 24 beds. We had already done this again with the ICU last week, with 10 dedicated beds. So, there are now 34 exclusive beds for patients with covid, although these patients can also be allocated in other units.

Why did they stop working with dedicated units exclusively for covid patients in April?

We had closed the units dedicated to specific cases of covid-19 in April because the number of patients was very small, something below five. This was no reason to maintain a 24-bed ward unit and a 10-bed ICU unit, for example. So, in this case, we took this patient to an ICU where there were other patients with other diseases, but we accommodated him in a box as a precaution. Or he would take him to a room in a ward that had other patients with other illnesses, but he was in isolation. The hospital knows this is safe.

As for when to do this, we resisted a lot, because we waited for the number of patients to be really low enough, but then we did it. When we leave a unit with 24 beds occupied with three beds, for example, I stop accommodating patients who would need to be hospitalized in order to leave that space all dedicated. As we know that the practice of placing positive patients with non-positive patients, but ensuring proper isolation, is safe, we made the decision to go for it. Not only Sírio, many hospitals did this, precisely because the number of patients was very low.

Medical demands in general continue, and the population, unlike what we saw in 2020, when it disappeared from the hospital, has returned to hospitals since 2021. The diseases continue, patients need to continue their treatments, and people are less fearful about covid itself.

And what exactly was the assessment made at the current moment?

As the number of hospitalized patients increased in the last week, we were a little more plastered, because the negative pressure beds began to reach their limit. And then the strategy ends up being to adopt dedicated units where I can receive these patients without risk for others, and for them as well. So, we ended up dedicating some intensive care beds and some beds in inpatient units for these patients again, to be able to accommodate them with more versatility.

It wasn’t a big movement, nothing compared to what we’ve experienced, especially in 2021. Sometimes, the feeling we have is that today’s high is something even lower than in January, which was quite strong. But it is significant, because when we talk about 30 patients hospitalized with covid, hospitals are sensitive to this, since this number corresponds to more than an entire unit for hospitalization.

Can more units be dedicated exclusively to patients with covid?

Sírio has something around 490 beds. If the cases continue to increase, we will have to allocate other units. This plan already exists, it is agreed between the teams, and we adjust the demand as needed. Maybe go up a little more, but it’s not what we expect. We don’t expect a new avalanche. What we always have to reinforce is for the population to take the dose scheduled for the vaccination schedule. This is very important to prevent the infection and advancement of covid.

Are the cases of this new high serious?

The feeling is that the disease is getting less and less serious. This can be attributed to the success of the immunization campaign or also to the evolution of the disease over time. We have observed that patients are less severe. We no longer have that demand for mechanical ventilation, which we saw in 2021. In January it was already much lighter and now it seems to be even more similar to January, if not a little lighter.

The rate of positive tests for covid today is the highest in how long?

We are above the positivity of February. In February, it was 23%. In January, positivity hit 48.6%. In March, it dropped to 4%. In April, it was around 9%. Now, it’s hitting 30%. The increase in positivity is expressive, it means that the virus is circulating more.

Is it reaching some sort of stabilization or is it continuing to grow?

The trend is still to increase the number of contaminated. It is not yet possible to say that it has a certain stability. In the last two days, the emergency room has seen fewer patients with flu syndromes, but that still doesn’t mean much.

Do patients today have a different profile than other peaks? How are the symptoms?

It’s too early to say yet, but it appears to be something similar to January. They’re not necessarily such elderly patients, they’re just older patients. Kind of in the average of what we had been observing. Now, in the hospital community, we’re seeing a lot of younger people, a lot of people. There are a lot of people with covid. We also noticed that the search in the office for telemonitoring increased. Usually, they are mild, typical flu syndrome.

About the symptoms, we are seeing a lot of people with sore throat, headache, fever, runny nose, malaise, tiredness. We are seeing almost none of those that we saw in the beginning, loss of taste and smell. But it is a picture of a sore throat, with fever and flu-like symptoms in general.

Have the symptoms been different from the wave of Omicron at the beginning of the year?

Not a lot. Just more sore throat now, that calls attention. But nothing very different. What really stands out is the flu-like syndrome. This somewhat resembles January. But we do not sequence the variants.