Smallpox of the monkeys: SP has a suspicious case and the total in the country goes to seven | Health

Reproduction/Assembly iG 25.5.2022 Monkeypox virus and one of the symptoms that the disease can cause in an infected person

The Ministry of Health investigates seven cases of monkeypox in Brazil after São Paulo notified a possible infected person. The suspicions are distributed in six states, in which Rondônia leads, with two. Mato Grosso do Sul, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina and Ceará each find one possible infection. So far, the folder does not confirm a diagnosis in the country.

There were six patients monitored until last Saturday. Data from the folder’s situation room, which monitors the disease nationally and internationally, point to 839 confirmed records in 28 countries outside Africa, where the disease is endemic, as of Sunday. The most affected places are in Europe: the United Kingdom, with 225 cases, Spain, with 149, Portugal, with 143.

Among the most common symptoms, fever, rash and adenomegaly, that is, enlargement of lymph nodes in the neck. According to the folder, suspected cases should be isolated and people with whom they had contact monitored.

The main forms of transmission are through bodily fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials. The orientation is to wear masks and wash your hands to avoid infection.