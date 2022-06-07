Summer Game Fest will focus on previously announced games

During an audio session held on Twitter Spaces, Geoff Keighley, host of the Summer Game Fest, asked fans to hold back their expectations regarding the event. According to the journalist, the broadcast will largely focus on games already announced.

“Very excited” about the content set for the show, Keighley added that viewers will see “massive games” of the indie and AAA scene. The event is scheduled to showcase things that have been hotly discussed in recent months, including The Callisto Protocol and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

We’ll have a reveal, news about Gotham Knights, and some new footage of him. Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course will actually release on June 30th, in just over three weeks, and we’ll have some new footage and MDHR studio joining us for that too.

The event’s creator also comments that more spoilers will be released in the coming days and reveals a greater concentration of previously confirmed games. In this way, he asks to be careful with expectations and, especially, with the “crazy” rumors recently published on the internet.

We’re doing some good things for you, but manage your expectations. This is not The Game Awards. We’ve got a lot of good stuff to show you, but beware of some of the crazy rumors I’m seeing out there in terms of things people expect to be announced.

The Summer Game Fest will take place on June 9 starting at 15:00 (Brasilia time). According to Keighley, the event would last from “an hour and a half to two hours”, but due to the window displays and the condition live show, your time is not confirmed.

The Callisto Protocol at Summer Game Fest

Glen Schofield, CEO of Striking Distance Studios, will present new gameplay footage of The Callisto Protocol during Summer Game Fest. The Dead Space creator will be alongside Keighley and will star in one of the show’s great moments. Click here to learn more.