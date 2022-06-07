Teens who eat ultra-processed foods have almost 50% higher risk of obesity

Do you worry about obesity? Young people are probably the sector of the population that consumes the most food ultra-processed. They are appetizing products, even addicting which are very well accepted by a public in which taking care of health is not one of their main worries .

However, in adolescence future health problems may arise and one of them is the obesity a disease that is a risk factor for others as prevalent as hypertension , diabetes or dyslipidemia (high cholesterol).



One study managed to confirm that the Obesity risk is 45% higher among adolescents who consume food ultra processed regularly.

THE ROLE OF ULTRAPROCESSED PRODUCTS

O negative role of ultra-processed foods in the obesity pandemic is more than proven in the adulthood and there is scientific evidence to that effect.

Among young people, consumption of these products is also very high: in the United States they represent about two-thirds of the adolescent diet which is scandalous.



HOW THEY AFFECT THE HEALTH OF ADOLESCENTS

Now, researchers from the University of São Paulo have calculated the exact impact of consumption of ultra-processed foods in the risk of obesity among adolescents.

To do this, they analyzed data from 3,587 adolescents aged 12 to 19 who participated in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) from 2011 to 2016 in the United States.

They divided study participants into three groups based on the amount of ultra-processed foods consumed and evaluated anthropometric data such as weight, height and waist circumference.

When they compared those who ate the most (64% of the total diet was ultra-processed) with those who consumed the least (only 18.5%), they observed that the former had:

45 % more likely to be obese.

52 % more chances to have abdominal obesity (excess fat around the waist).

And most alarmingly, 63% more likely to have visceral obesity (excess fat in and around the abdominal organs, including the liver and intestines).

the obesity visceral is directly related to the development of hypertension coronary artery disease, type 2 diabetes dyslipidemia (high cholesterol) and increased risk of death.

