Tirzepatide caused obese patients to lose 20% of their weight, says research

A study by researchers at Yale University, in the United States, showed that tirzepatide, a drug from the pharmaceutical company Lilly created to control diabetes, can help people who are obese or overweight.

The medication works by mimicking natural hormones involved in digestion, causing patients to eat less throughout the day. Obese people generally manufacture lower levels of these hormones.

Published last Saturday (4/6) in the New England Journal of Medicine, the study included 2,539 overweight and obese participants who did not have diabetes. The treatment lasted 72 weeks, approximately 1 year and a half.

Participants were divided into four groups. They received one of three doses of tirzepatide – 5mg, 10mg or 15mg – or a placebo once a week and followed a diet and exercise.

According to the scientists, 50% of those given 10 mg doses and 57% of those given 15 mg doses lost 20% or more of their body weight during the study period.

Meanwhile, only 3% of participants in the placebo group managed to achieve the same feat. People who used tirzepatide also had improvements in all pre-specified cardiometabolic measures.

“We must treat obesity as we treat any chronic disease – with effective and safe approaches that target underlying disease mechanisms – and these results underscore that tirzepatide may be doing just that,” Dr. newspaper The Guardian.

Side effects

The most common adverse events during the tirzepatide study were gastrointestinal symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea. Most of them with mild to moderate severity, occurring mainly during dose increase.

The drug is not yet for sale in Brazil. Pharmaceutical Eli Lilly, which here uses just the name Lilly, has yet to get approval for the drug to enter the market. In the United States, the pharmaceutical company recently obtained authorization for it to be used for the treatment of diabetes.

