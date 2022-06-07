Tirzepatide: New drug marks a new era in obesity treatment

The highlight of the American Diabetes Association congress is precisely a study in people without diabetes. It is the long-awaited SURMOUNT-1 with volunteers who have obesity (without diabetes) and who evaluated the effect of tirzepatidea weekly subcutaneous injection molecule.

Tirzepatide is a so-called coagonist because it works by mimicking two gut hormones: GLP-1 and GIP. Together, the substances induce a potent weight loss and by different mechanisms, both brain and gastrointestinal.

In this research, about 2,500 people with an average weight of 104 kg and a body mass index of 38 kg/m were included.two – within what is considered obesity. During the one-and-a-half year follow-up, the average weight loss with the highest dose of the drug was about 21%.

The most common side effects were nausea (affecting about 30% of people) and diarrhea (20%). Most of the time, the symptoms were mild and transient.

Tirzepatide has just been released in the United States for the treatment of people with type 2 diabetes and is awaiting approval in Brazil. More studies are still needed for its approval for obesity.

In any case, the SURMOUNT-1 results are a milestone in the treatment of obesity, with high rates of weight reduction in most people included. It’s the closest we’ve come to the effect of bariatric surgery.

Imagine that, in the day-to-day of the office, we can still associate tirzepatide with other available treatments and further enhance the results.

But, if I may, a message that can never be left aside: value healthy eating and regular physical activity.