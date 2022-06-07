understand the rare disease of Father Fábio de Melo

Father Fábio de Melo, one of the most popular religious in Brazil, drew attention for having a swollen face in a participation in the program Altas Horas, on Rede Globo. The physiognomy has led his fans to speculate if he’s had a facial matching procedure.

In an interview with journalist Bruno Tálamo, from the O Dia portal, the Catholic said he suffers from Ménière’s syndrome. The priest explained that “the symptoms are hearing loss and the labyrinth disorder and, in some people, it makes you dizzy”. He says that he had a crisis recently, and needed to use corticosteroids.

Ménière’s syndrome is a rare disease that affects the inner ear, and is characterized by frequent episodes of vertigo, hearing loss and tinnitus, which can happen due to excessive accumulation of fluid inside the ear canals.

In most cases, Ménière’s syndrome affects only one ear, but it can affect both. It is a condition that can develop in people of all ages, although it manifests most often between the ages of 20 and 50.

Although there is no cure, there are treatments indicated by the otolaryngologist that can control the disease, such as the use of diuretics, a low-sodium diet and physical therapy, for example.

Symptoms of Meniere’s Syndrome

The symptoms of Ménière’s syndrome can come on suddenly and last for minutes or hours. The intensity of attacks and frequency may vary from one person to another. The main symptoms are:

Dizziness;

Dizziness;

Loss of balance;

Buzz;

Decrease or loss of hearing;

Plugged ear feeling.

It is important that the otorhinolaryngologist is consulted as soon as the first indicative signs of the syndrome appear, so that it is possible to start the treatment to relieve the symptoms and prevent new crises.

Possible causes

The specific cause of Ménière’s syndrome is not well understood, but it is believed to be due to excessive accumulation of fluid within the ear canals.

This accumulation can happen due to several factors, such as anatomical changes in the ear, allergies, virus infections, blows to the head, frequent migraines and an exaggerated immune system response.

With information from the Tua Saúde portal.