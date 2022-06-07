UNIMED do Vale do Rio Pardo and Taquari-RS opens selection with 74 vacancies

THE Unimed of the Taquari and Rio Pardo Valleys, in the center of the state of Rio Grande do Sul, opened a selection process to fill 74 vacancies top level. The opportunities are for doctors of different specialties and that are distributed among several cities in the valleys. The event is held by the University Company of Technology and Science Foundation – Fundatec.

See open positions by specialty/city of activity:

Allergy and Immunology – Lajeado (01);

Allergy and Immunology – Santa Cruz do Sul (01);

Anesthesiology – Enchanted (01);

Anesthesiology – Estrela (01);

Anesthesiology – Lajeado (01);

Anesthesiology – Jacuí Region (01);

Anesthesiology – Santa Cruz do Sul (05);

Anesthesiology – Taquari (01);

Anesthesiology – Teutonia (02);

Anesthesiology – Venâncio Aires (01);

General Surgery – Jacuí Region (01);

General Surgery – Taquari (01);

Medical Clinic – Arvorezinha (01);

Medical Clinic – Anta Gorda (01);

Medical Clinic – Ilópolis (01);

Medical Clinic – Muçum (01);

Medical Clinic – Jacuí Region (01);

Medical Clinic – Rio Pardo (01);

Medical Clinic – Santa Cruz do Sul (01);

Medical Clinic – Venâncio Aires (01);

Dermatology – Santa Cruz do Sul (01);

Endocrinology – Lajeado (01);

Endocrinology – Santa Cruz do Sul (01);

Pediatric Endocrinology – Lajeado (01);

Pediatric Endocrinology – Santa Cruz do Sul (01);

Geriatrics – Lajeado (01);

Occupational Medicine – Anta Gorda (02);

Occupational Medicine – Arroio do Meio (01);

Occupational Medicine – Arvorezinha (01);

Occupational Medicine – Bom Retiro do Sul (01);

Occupational Medicine – Boqueirão do Leão (01);

Occupational Medicine – Butiá (01);

Occupational Medicine – Candelária (01);

Occupational Medicine – Enchanted (01);

Occupational Medicine – Ilópolis (01);

Occupational Medicine – Putinga (01);

Occupational Medicine – Jacuí Region (01);

Occupational Medicine – Rio Pardo (01);

Occupational Medicine – Roca Sales (01);

Occupational Medicine -Taquari (01);

Occupational Medicine – Vera Cruz (01);

Pediatric Neurology – Lajeado (01);

Pediatric Neurology – Santa Cruz do Sul (01);

Ophthalmology – Estrela (01);

Ophthalmology – Jacuí Region (01);

Ophthalmology – Teutonia (01);

Pediatrics – Enchanted (02);

Pediatrics – Estrela (02);

Pediatrics – Lajeado (04);

Pediatrics – Santa Cruz do Sul (04);

Pediatrics – Venâncio Aires (02);

Psychiatry – Enchanted (01);

Psychiatry – Estrela (01);

Psychiatry – Lajeado (01);

Psychiatry – Santa Cruz do Sul (02);

Psychiatry – Teutonia (01);

Rheumatology – Lajeado (01);

Rheumatology – Santa Cruz do Sul (01).

Registrations

At registrations in the selection will be received by Fundatec until the June 24, 2022 through the website www.fundatec.org.br.

The registration fee will be R$ 870.00, as set out in the notice.

Evidences

The Public Selection Process will consist of the following steps:

Step 1: Supporting Documentation for Approval of the Enrollment, of an eliminatory nature;

Supporting Documentation for Approval of the Enrollment, of an eliminatory nature; Step 2: Theoretical-Objective Test, of eliminatory/classifying character;

Theoretical-Objective Test, of eliminatory/classifying character; Step 3: Title Test for candidates approved in the Theoretical-Objective Test, of qualifying nature.

The probable date of application of the test theoretical-objective is August 7, 2022. The disclosure of the preliminary feedback is scheduled to take place on August 8, 2022, through the Fundatec website.

The Public Selection Process in question has a period of validity of two years, counted from the date of issue of the Final Results Homologation Notice, published on the FUNDATEC website.

The selection may be extended for an equal period, only once, at the discretion and responsibility of the President of Unimed – VTRP.