Vaccination against Covid-19 continues with all doses this Tuesday – Vitória da Conquista City Hall

Immunization against Covid-19 continues, this Tuesday (7), with all doses, for all audiences in health units, especially with reinforcement for adolescents and adults. Vaccination with the 4th dose still remains in the age group of 70 years or more, because even if the vaccination has already been released by the Ministry of Health for people aged 50 years or more, the Municipal Health Department (SMS) is waiting for the receipt of vaccines to scale to meet the demand of each age group.

Check the schedule of the units that are divided between children and adults, to optimize the flow and avoid possible immunization errors. The opening hours of the vaccination rooms are from 8 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 4:30 pm, with distribution of passwords, except in some units that will be vaccinating at different times.

Children and teenagers – Children between 5 and 11 years old will be able to take the 1st dose for children who have not yet been vaccinated and the 2nd dose of Pfizer and Coronavac, with return scheduled until June 8th. Teenagers who have taken the two previous doses until February 7, will be able to take the 3rd dose.

For these groups, vaccination takes place, in both shifts, at Dr. Admário Santos (Bairro Brasil), Régis Pacheco (Downtown), Vila Serrana, Panorama, Jardim Valéria I and II, Bruno Bacelar and Hugo de Castro (Neighborhood Guarani). In the Conveima and Nestor Guimarães (Jurema) units, vaccination will only be in the morning.

Adults and Seniors – There will be a 3rd dose for adults who took the 2nd dose by February 7th; and the 4th dose for elderly people aged 70 years or older who have been vaccinated with the three previous doses up to that date. Vaccination will be, in both shifts, at CAE II units (Bairro São Vicente), Urbis V, Dr. João Melo Filho (Ibirapuera District), Miro Cairo, Nelson Barros (Kadija District) and Patagonia. At the Solange Hortélio (Urbis II) and Vila América units, vaccination will only take place in the afternoon; and at the Pedrinhas unit, vaccination is from 8 am to 12 pm.





At Nossa Senhora Aparecida Unit, you will have a 1st dose for unvaccinated adults or a 2nd dose of AstraZeneca/Fiocruz or Coronavac/Butantan, with return scheduled until June 8th. Janssen’s reinforcement, for those who took a single dose until April 7th, can be found at the Solange Hortélio Unit, only in the afternoon shift.





Priority groups – At the Vila América and Morada dos Pássaros units, pregnant and postpartum women can be vaccinated with the 2nd (scheduled return until June 8th) or 3rd dose of Pfizer, for those who took the two previous doses until February 7th. Adolescents who have not yet been vaccinated with the 2nd dose of Pfizer should look for these same units.