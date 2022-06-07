Vaccines are safe and do not cause disease; check out 7 myths about them – 06/07/2022

The vaccine was certainly one of the most important inventions that science has produced in its history. Imagine that, without them, we would live in a world where diseases such as measles, polio, smallpox and many others would be the cause not of one, but of many deaths and sequelae in those who luckily survived.

However, since its “birth”, the vaccine technique has generated distrust. No wonder: imagine at a time when medicine was still in its infancy, suggesting injecting pieces of microorganisms into healthy people to prevent them from getting sick. The disbelief was great.

Luckily, vaccines proved what they were for and history is there to show that they are, yes, safe and work when they win a vote of confidence. The most emblematic case is that of smallpox, a disease that was officially eradicated due to the strength of the vaccine barrier built to prevent the circulation of the virus.

Recently, vaccines have also allowed us to return to normal life after the emergence of the new coronavirus and the covid-19 pandemic. But it was precisely in this period when immunizations made so much difference and saved lives that many fake news spread and ended up discouraging vaccination, both for covid and for other diseases, among the population.

The problem is that vaccine coverage was already low long before that. Data from the Ministry of Health indicate that vaccination coverage in the country has continued to decline for ten years, with about 50% to 60% vaccinated for the main diseases, such as measles and polio.

In addition, it is rare for adults to continue vaccinating and applying booster doses for diseases such as hepatitis, which has a very low immunization rate among adults.

The fear is that this will cause the resurgence of diseases that were under control and put at risk especially individuals who cannot be vaccinated or immunosuppressed people who are more susceptible to infections, such as the elderly and babies.

To put an end to the fear of getting vaccinated once and for all, Live well clears up some famous myths about vaccines. See below:

1. Vaccines cause autism

False. This vaccine fake news classic emerged after a study by the English doctor Andrew Wakefield, published in 1998 in the renowned journal The Lancet to associate the triple viral vaccine (which fights measles, mumps and rubella) with autism spectrum disorder.

The article sparked controversy around the world and vaccination rates plummeted, especially in Europe. However, it was later discovered that the study had been rigged, with various data fabricated to arrive at this result. Wakefield was criminally prosecuted, lost his medical record and the article was withdrawn from publication.

But the damage was already done, and even with numerous studies having concluded that the link between autism and vaccine does not exist, fear makes many parents fail to vaccinate their children for this and other diseases to this day.

2. Catching the disease produces a stronger immune response than with the vaccine

Not. Vaccines are produced to generate an immune system response that produces antibodies capable of fighting a certain disease. That way, when the person comes into contact with the microorganism, they will be able to identify it and fight it quickly, without it causing the disease (or a serious version of it).

Another issue is that not all infections stimulate lasting immunity. This is the case with the flu, for example: as the virus changes every year, it is necessary to update this protection in the same period.

And what’s the point of getting sick, running the risk of developing complications like pneumonia, if you can be protected with the vaccine?

This is the great advantage of vaccines: stimulating protection against diseases without running the risk of dying or developing some serious sequel when being infected by any infectious agent.

It is worth mentioning here that, even provoking good immune responses, some vaccines require the application of a booster dose from time to time to remind the body how those antibodies are produced.

This has nothing to do with the effectiveness or otherwise of vaccines. It is simply the vaccine regimen that has been clinically tested and approved as the best way to stimulate the body to produce its defenses.

3. Vaccines can cause miscarriage or malformation in the fetus

Wrong. Vaccines are safe for pregnant women and do not cause any problems for the baby. Studies have already shown that the average number of abortions suffered by women who have been vaccinated is not above the expected statistics for a given population.

More: vaccines are very important to protect the mother from infectious diseases. During pregnancy, the maternal immune system is modulated differently to reduce the risk of rejection to the fetus.

Thus, vaccines help to reinforce this line of defense and also serve to pass antibodies to babies both via the placenta and via breast milk after birth. One of the most serious diseases for newborns, whooping cough is avoided in just this way.

It is worth emphasizing, however, that pregnant women have a specific vaccination schedule. Live or attenuated virus vaccines, such as yellow fever, should not be applied at this time, only those with dead or acellular viruses are authorized.

4. Covid-19 vaccines cause heart problems

So-so. Some reports of myocarditis (an inflammation of the heart) have been made after the application of certain vaccines, especially in young males between the ages of 16 and 30.

However, the number of people who had the problem proven to be caused by the vaccine was very, very small compared to the doses applied. Studies have shown that the risk of you developing myocarditis after contracting covid-19 (which also causes the problem) is much higher than if you get vaccinated.

In other words, putting it on the balance, vaccines are, yes, very safe.

5. Covid-19 viral vector vaccines cause hepatitis in children

False. So far, the more than 600 reported cases of fulminant hepatitis in children in several countries have not had their causes clarified.

It is speculated that the disease would be related to the adenovirus 41 infection and that’s where this myth came from — since viral vector vaccines use a modified version of adenovirus to deliver genetic material to the body.

However, there is no relationship between the two things. Not least because most cases occurred in young children, under 5 years old – the minimum age to be vaccinated against covid-19 – and not vaccinated.

6. The flu vaccine causes the flu

Not. Another classic of vaccine myths, many people who get vaccinated and get sick right away believe it was the immunizer’s fault.

But that doesn’t make sense because the flu vaccine is made with pieces of the dead virus. That is, he is not able to cause the disease in any living being.

Okay, but how to explain who actually gets sick after receiving the bite? Here, there are two explanations: the first is that the person may have been infected a few days before getting the vaccine. As it takes about 10 to 15 days to take effect, the disease will progress normally in the body after the incubation phase.

The second is that we call any respiratory symptom flu. And it’s not just the flu that causes a sore throat, stuffy nose and cough, among other symptoms. There are several viruses that cause colds, allergies and rhinitis that also cause these problems, but for which the flu vaccine is not effective.

7. Vaccines can make us sick

As a rule, no. The vast majority of vaccines do not cause the disease they were designed to fight.

Here, it is worth making a distinction: especially in children, it is common for any vaccine to cause reactions such as low-grade fever, malaise and body aches, in addition to redness at the injection site.

This does not constitute a disease; in fact, it’s just the body reacting to the vaccine. Symptoms are usually mild and disappear in about 48 hours.

However, some vaccines made with live attenuated viruses, such as yellow fever and MRS (measles, mumps and rubella) can rarely cause a mild version of the disease they are trying to prevent. However, they are very mild conditions that evolve positively in a few days.

Sources: Celso Granatoinfectious disease specialist and clinical director of Grupo Fleury; Michelle Pinheiroinfectious disease specialist at the UFC Hospital Complex (Federal University of Ceará), which is part of the Ebserh network; Renato Kfouri, infectious disease specialist and director of SBIm (Brazilian Society of Immunizations); and Sumire Sakabeinfectious disease physician at Hospital 9 de Julho, in São Paulo.