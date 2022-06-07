watchOS 9: New watch faces, sleep stages and more

Apple today announced the watchOS 9new system version of Apple Watch. Check out the main news announced at the opening of the WWDC22.

Four were revealed new dials: one based on planet Earth, called Astronomy; another on the lunar calendar, with various data related to the Moon, linking the Gregorian calendar to that used in cultures such as Chinese, Islamic and Hebrew; a third more playful and destined to children called playtime and one last, Metropolitanwith a greater focus on design, with center in one color, frame in another and stretched hour numbers.

It was also said that there will be more dials with complications that contain a lot of information. As presented, this is a great way to display a lot of different data and important elements at a glance and as it should be expanded upon as it will be in more options.

New features in the app were also announced. podcasts for watchOS, including richer search to make it easier to find shows and episodes through your watch. There will also be functions focused on children in this app.

New features aimed at developers regarding the Apple Watch were also highlighted. Functions like sharing what’s being created should get easier with watchOS 9.

Several new features were announced in the area of sport. There was a more dedicated development to sports like running and swimming. The monitoring of these exercises will now be more accurate, thanks to the combination of different sensors on the Watch, such as the accelerometer, in order to monitor movements, elevation, among other aspects.

Furthermore, it will be possible to set heartbeat zones, as well as more options for creating and customizing workouts. Furthermore, it will become possible to alternate training with recovery spaces, as well as the possibility of switching between different sports with automatic detection.

The application was also presented Fitness for iOS, so you will no longer need an Apple Watch to enjoy some functions. Thus, the iPhone sensors will monitor the exercise done daily, showing the progress on the smartphone itself, if you don’t have the watch.

A new feature announced were the Stages of Sleep. As with other products in the field, watchOS 9 will have the function of more detailed monitoring of the period in which we are sleeping, classifying how long, while lying down, the person was awake, in read, medium, deep sleep, among other classifications.

It was also announced the possibility of the contribution of people who participate in studies with Apple, directly sending data captured with the watch to the research database.

Time for the presentation was also dedicated to monitoring the atrial fibrillation history, something about which there was an authorization from an American government agency today. It will be possible, in addition to observing cardiac changes, to share a PDF with the data with doctors.

Another new feature is dedicated to medications. It will be possible to register all the medicines ingested by the user, in order to receive notifications when taking them, to avoid complications and to warn about interactions between medicines. Thus, it becomes possible to mitigate negative effects when mixing different substances. The function is also available and even depends on iOS to work.

Finally, support for six new languages ​​on the watchOS keyboard was highlighted, as well as a reminder of the issue of privacy, especially the fact that data remains encrypted on Apple Watch and other devices. They are only shared, as stated, with the express permission of the user, ensuring the safety of users.

