what is known so far

O HIV, the virus that causes AIDS – an autoimmune disease with no cure -, since it was discovered in humans, has challenged science and health professionals. Surrounded by many myths and prejudices, the infection has already been responsible for the death of millions of people across the planet. But, currently, the treatment is able to provide a good quality of life for patients.

However, research published earlier this year by the University of Oxford in the UK showed that a HIV variant called VB, was found in patients from the Netherlands. And according to scholars, it is more transmissible and aggressive to health.

Infectologist Dr. Ricardo Vasconcelos, in an interview with Jornal da USP, declared at the time that the mutation responsible for the new HIV variant allowed the virus to “become more agile, making it possible, when infecting a person, to reach higher viral loads and make more copies of HIV in the body”. According to him, this makes the disease evolve faster and increases the chances of the patient infecting another person. But the good news is that, so far, existing treatments against HIV have proven to be effective against the new variant.

“Today it is absolutely common for HIV patients to lead a normal life. The treatment consists of few pills, with minimal adverse effects, and the life expectancy is the same as that of those who do not have the virus. available that are safe and effective,” explains Dr. Álvaro Furtado, an infectious disease specialist at the Hospital das Clínicas, Faculty of Medicine, USP and the Santa Cruz STD/HIV Reference and Training Center, in São Paulo.

“I like to say that many horizons opened up after the emergence of new drugs that control HIV. The scenario today is very different from what we saw 30 years ago, when infection was almost a death sentence. insist that people come back for treatment and regular follow-up,” adds Dr. stolen.